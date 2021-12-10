Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

2052715497.jpg

Law enforcement units respond to a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, near East 4th Avenue and Watkins Street in Williamson.

 Submitted photo

WILLIAMSON — An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Williamson.

Pierre Antonellio Taylor, 48 of Williamson, was arrested and charged with murder. He is awaiting arraignment at the Southwestern Regional Jail as of Friday morning.

About 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, Mingo County 911 dispatched a gunshot victim call at 984 E. 4th Ave., in Williamson.

Cpl. T.G. Kania III along with members of the Williamson Police Department and Mingo County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene.

On Thursday, the deceased man was identified as Curtis Orlando Artis, 29, of Huntington.

Tags

Recommended for you