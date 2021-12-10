special report Man arrested in fatal shooting Williamson Daily News Dec 10, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Williamson’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Law enforcement units respond to a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, near East 4th Avenue and Watkins Street in Williamson. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WILLIAMSON — An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Williamson.Pierre Antonellio Taylor, 48 of Williamson, was arrested and charged with murder. He is awaiting arraignment at the Southwestern Regional Jail as of Friday morning.About 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, Mingo County 911 dispatched a gunshot victim call at 984 E. 4th Ave., in Williamson.Cpl. T.G. Kania III along with members of the Williamson Police Department and Mingo County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene.On Thursday, the deceased man was identified as Curtis Orlando Artis, 29, of Huntington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Williamson Police Department Mingo County Criminal Law Police Law Crime Pierre Antonellio Taylor Arrest Fatal Arraignment Sheriffs Office Recommended for you Latest Obituaries BENNY RAY WHITE MARY MARGARET COREA BLEVINS LARRY FARLEY CURRY JESS BLAIR CARL STEARNS TICKLE BEVERLY RAE SALYERS HANNAH ROSE BOSTIC PAMELA JO STATON VIEW THE SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETPLACE Online Poll For this Christmas season, do you plan to spend more or less than you did last year? You voted: More Less About the same Vote View Results Back Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by WDNnews Stocks Market Data by TradingView