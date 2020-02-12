The Tug Valley area is mourning a well known figure in the community after longtime South Williamson Food City Manager Jack Blackburn passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81.
Blackburn was born on July 31, 1938 in South Williamson, Kentucky to Okey and Hazel (Hatfield) Blackburn. As a young boy he began selling newspapers to make extra money before starting his long career in the grocery business.
In 1973 Jack became the successful store manager of Piggly Wiggly, which is now known as Food City Store No. 425. He remained manager at the store for the next 40 years until he retired on Dec. 31, 2012 after 56 years of loyal service.
Throughout his lifetime "Food City Jack", as he was known, received numerous awards for management and leadership skills in a top producing grocery business.
Blackburn will always be remembered for his work ethic and his generosity to others throughout the years. Jack was recognized for his lifetime of giving to others when he was awarded the Humanitarian Award at the annual King Coal Festival held in downtown Williamson.
Mingo County Magistrate Donald Sansom, who spent 34 years working alongside Blackburn at Food City said that Jack was one of a kind and loved helping out kids on both sides of the Tug Fork River.
"Jack was very committed to our youth, in both Mingo and Pike County. As far as I know he never turned anybody down that came to him asking for help," Sansom said. "He dedicated his life there at Food City, he was there morning to dark...he was always helping everybody at the store, he was dedicated to his employees and was fair. We was always just like one big family, and Jack would go out of his way to help any of us."
Sansom said that Blackburn was who hired him at Food City and he quickly became a mentor to him just as he did countless others who entered his store throughout the years.
"Jack has helped a lot of our people, a lot of folks from around here the first job they ever had was right there at Piggly Wiggly or Food City," Sansom said. "A lot of those people went on to bigger and better things but he was their first job. And he took an interest in the kids, he taught them how to work and how to be responsible. He was just like their parent there at the store...Jack was a good person and he will be missed."
During his life Jack was lucky to find two loves as he married Flossie Taylor in 1970 and they were together for 37 years. After Flossie's passing, Jack remarried to Linda (Burgett) Hatfield in Dec. of 2008.
Blackburn is survived by his wife, Linda; his brother, Ronnie; his step-son, Joey; brothers and sisters in-laws, a host of nieces and nephews; his special friend and brother in-law , Robert May; his church family at the Sharondale Church of Christ, his Food City family and friends; and his beloved pets, Max and Maggie.
Visitation services will be held at the Rogers Funeral Home in Belfry, KY, on Friday, Feb. 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held there, as well, on Saturday, the 15th, beginning at 1 p.m., with Minister Bob Werntz of the Sharondale Church of Christ, officiating.
The funeral procession will be led by Kentucky State Police Officer Lou Smith to the place of interment at the Taylor Cemetery (located on Taylor Hill Road, Lower Bent Branch). Pall Bearers to serve will be the men of the Sharondale Church of Christ, and honorary pall bearers will be Denny Moore, Lou Smith, Donald Sansom, Jimmy Wolford and Brad Mounts.
Following the graveside service, a meal for Jack’s family and friends will be held at the Sharondale Church of Christ, to celebrate his life.