WILLIAMSON – “Back to Church Sunday,” part of a national movement of churches across America, will be held at Logan Street First Baptist Church in Williamson at 11:00 a.m. September 15. Everyone is welcome to attend according to Rev. Gerald Dotson, pastor of the church.
Since it started as a call to action and invitation for the church in 2009, the National Back to Church Sunday movement marks its tenth year and continues gain momentum. More than 5 million Christ followers have participated through 30,000 churches.
It is a day focused on uniting the church to equip and empower members to be inviters. Eight out of ten people say they are open to visiting church if invited—they are just waiting for an invitation.
For Back to Church Sunday, Logan Street First Baptist Church will have a special service that features relevant music and sermon, a children’s sermon and children’s ministry, and fellowship dinner following the service. This is the fourth year that the church has participated in this national movement of churches.
Church is so much more than just a place to go. You can meet a new community of friends and discover God’s grace together. “Accept one another then just as Christ accepted you in order to bring praise to God.” (Romans 15:7) “It is truly wonderful when the people of God live together in peace.” (Psalm 133).
BTCS has a new theme this year, “Together,” that addresses a felt need in today’s culture.
At some point, we are all searching for connectedness. Searching for a way to be part of something bigger than us. This is a time for everyone to experience the church as a place of belonging—rooted in restoration and unity brought by Jesus.
Participating churches believe that there has never been a better time than now for people to come back and get plugged in to a church that offers friendships, opportunities to serve the community, and the chance to grow spiritually through a journey of personal faith.
The Back to Church Sunday website includes a roster of participating churches (www.BackToChurch.com/find_a_church), and an interactive Facebook page provides insights and resources for participating churches.
Logan Street First Baptist Church is a Missionary Baptist Church located at 620 Logan Street in Williamson. For more information, go to Church Facebook page or call 304-235-3268.