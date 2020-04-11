Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.