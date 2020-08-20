LOGAN – It’s official: students in Logan County will not be attending school in classrooms when the academic year begins on Sept. 8 as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in the county.
During a special meeting held Wednesday, the Logan County Board of Education made a unanimous 5-0 decision to start the school year in the county with remote instruction. The decision comes just days after Gov. Jim Justice unveiled the state’s color-coded school re-entry map which showed that Logan is the only county in the Mountain State with a red rating, meaning there are 25+ active cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.
Under the color-coded map, a county with a red or orange rating must suspend in-person instruction and extracurricular and athletic activities until that county reaches a yellow rating for a rolling period of seven days.
At the time the board made their decision Wednesday, Logan County had 235 active cases of the virus and 12 deaths.
Board members said students will be learning remotely through the entire month of September at the very least. Transitioning back into school buildings under the district’s “blended” learning model will depend on whether active COVID-19 case numbers within the county drop enough to reach and sustain a yellow rating.
Under the district’s remote learning plan for the fall, which was outlined by Superintendent Patricia Lucas at the meeting, all students enrolled in Logan County – except those enrolled in the statewide WV Learns Virtual program – will receive instruction from Logan County teachers, and those teachers will deliver instruction from their classroom. Lucas said staff employees are considered “essential” and are to report to their worksite daily.
Students will be given daily online instruction. Students who do not have Internet access will be given paper packets of assignments and will have daily contact of some sort, and their assignments will be brought back to their school for feedback and grades. Parents/guardians can drop the assignments off to the school, or by bus when meals are delivered.
Lucas noted the plan is different from the previous remote schooling in the spring and that instruction will be much like regular classroom learning.
“The grades that students had on March 13 could only be improved on through the instruction,” Lucas said. “That is not the case now. This is actual teaching and assigning assignments, taking grades for those assignments, which would, in turn, be entered into LiveGrades. It’s much like if you were in person, because instruction will be quality instruction – not to say it wasn’t quality instruction in the spring – but I think we have definitely improved on the delivery.”
Another difference from the spring will be the implementation of a single sign-on system for students instead of having to sign into multiple platforms. Students will now sign into a platform called Clever, which will automatically log them into every learning platform they will be utilizing.
Every student in all grade levels will be assigned a device and schools will be contacting parents/guardians for dates and times to pick those devices up.
Lucas said a contingency plan has been established for meal distribution, with deliveries possible either daily or once a week depending on how the plan evolves. Parents or guardians will have the option to decline the meals by completing a form from the school.
Lucas said the district will have 10-12 days of professional development prior to students returning, and extra training and support will be given to teachers who are not yet as comfortable with online instruction.
Career and technical education (CTE) students will receive instruction via simulated online modules provided to CTE centers by the West Virginia Department of Education. According to District Administrative Assistant Kathryn Moore, the modules are accepted by business and industry in lieu of hands-on instruction.
“These students will be gaining their hours even under the red condition and full remote learning,” Moore said. “They will still be getting their hours towards industry certification, so these pieces are covered.”
Students with Individualized Education Program (IEP) documents will continue to receive all their needed services, Special Education Director Jill Lambert-Barker said. She said state and federal guidelines regarding IEPs are about the same “with a little bit of virtual” mixed in. She said those students should stay within Logan County’s remote instruction plan rather than WV Learns Virtual to better provide them certain services.
Earlier in the meeting, Erin Sargent spoke to board members by telephone and said the color-coded chart is unfair and discriminates against the county’s students simply because of where they live. While noting that she understands the severity of the COVID-19 situation in Logan County, Sargent asked board members for their backing in possibly challenging the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) to allow athletics to be played in Logan County.
“I’ve had several high school athletes message me from different schools in the county,” Sargent said. “One little girl said that was the only time she felt accepted was when she was playing volleyball. One young man told me that it’s not that he loves the sport – because he does – but it’s more than just a sport to him. It’s his way out of here. It’s his way to go to college. I don’t feel like we’re taking the mental health of our kids into consideration, allowing the whole state to move on except ours.”
Lucas and all board members said the district is simply following the state guidelines as presented to them. Board member Debbie Mendez noted that, despite the board’s vote on the matter, going full remote ultimately was not their decision due to the map.
“Right now, it’s all about safety,” Mendez said. “It’s about protecting them against the virus. This virus is spreading really fast in Logan right now – really fast, faster than what people really realize. Some people aren’t even being tested because they know they have signs and symptoms, so therefore, as a board right now, it’s kind of hard to say, ‘Yeah, let’s go have practice,’ and even though I love band – you all love sports, I love band – it’s just not safe right now.”
“How can we logically, legally say that we can protect these kids when the national sports people are getting it in their baseball and football and … we can’t, we can’t,” Mendez added, “and I hate to say that to her (Sargent) on the phone, but our main priority right now is safety.”
LCBOE President Jeremy Farley asked Lucas if she anticipates any new guidance from the WVSSAC regarding athletics and extracurriculars, to which she responded that she does not. Farley said he hopes the WVSSAC will consider new guidance if Logan County remains the only red county for some time, but noted that safety comes first.
In contrast to Sargent, Logan County Education Association President Leah Clay-Stone also addressed the meeting via Microsoft Teams and said the LCBOE’s decision to meet to consider going remote is “admirable.”
“Maybe most of the rest of the state is ready to open, but we still have way too many positives and deaths to risk it right now,” Clay-Stone said. “Educators will be better prepared for the first few weeks if they know whether they will be remote or in-person. By knowing sooner rather than later, school leadership will be able to ensure that every student has at least one caring adult, and that each student’s needs will be met.”