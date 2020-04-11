LOGAN – Beginning Monday, April 13, Logan Mingo Area Mental Health (LMAMH) will operate an outdoor drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on the parking lot of the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center at Three Mile Curve in Logan.
The testing hub will be open to the public from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily Monday-Saturday and is designed to efficiently serve people living in Logan, Mingo and all surrounding counties in southern West Virginia.
According to agency planners, the drive-thru will be manned by a team of LMAMH medical professionals and specialists, and will be further assisted by members of the West Virginia National Guard.
“Those who come for COVID-19 testing will never have to leave their automobiles,” said Donna Cooke, CEO of LMAMH. “Members of the Guard and our staff will guide visitors through the short course, making the overall process as expeditious as possible, with test results expected within 48-72 hours."
If possible, visitors should bring proper identification, a doctor’s test referral and current health insurance information. For anyone who may be symptomatic but does not already have a doctor’s test referral, LMAMH can provide immediate access to a provider for a referral on-site. Even those who, for any reason, do not have identification or health insurance information will still be processed through the drive-thru.
“Those who come need only follow the signs, then the orange cones will direct them to the first information stop—and there they will proceed on to our swabbing station, also known as the ‘Hot Station’,” Cooke stated. “There, medical staff will perform testing as you sit comfortably in your vehicle.”
The Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center is located on Three Mile Curve, Logan, WV. Just take U.S. 119 to the Ralph R. Willis Vo-Tech exit. Signs will direct individuals to the testing site, located on school grounds.
In addition to offering the drive-thru COVID-19 testing center, LMAMH is open for business during the pandemic, providing a wide range of services. Dental emergency services are available at the agency (call first to schedule); primary care services, pediatric and women’s health, and behavioral health counseling are being provided by phone or videoconferencing.
For additional information, contact LMAMH at (304) 792-7130, Extension 1037.