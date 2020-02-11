PIKE COUNTY, Ky. – A slide on KY 292 between US 119 and ARH hospital (behind former Giovanni's) has blocked both lanes of the highway. The road is shut down to all traffic at this time, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Canada Superintendent Shane Hatfield said the crew will stay at the site all night, but work to remove material cannot begin until the slide stops. The initial slide occurred around 9 p.m. on Monday night.
"Right now," he said, "you can hear the hillside popping and cracking. It's dark, but you can hear the material coming off the hill."
Traffic cannot get through to the hospital from US 119 at the intersection on the Kentucky side of the state line bridge. "To access the hospital," Hatfield said, "you need to go over into West Virginia and come back on route 292."
With more rain in the forecast on Tuesday officials say it could be a while until they are able to begin the cleanup for the slide as they continue to play the "waiting game."