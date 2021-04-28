Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Search and rescue crews were in the Tug Fork River near the mouth of Chattaroy on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 assisting the Kentucky State Police as they continued their search for Mike Dixon, who was last seen on April 14 near the Tug Fork Apartments along KY 292 in Pike County, Kentucky. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. —The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is asking for the the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation, according to a press release issued on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the release, KSP Post 9 was contacted on April 19, in reference to a missing Pike County man. The initial investigation indicates that Michael Dixon, 59 years old of Ransom, Kentucky was last seen on April 14, in the area of Tug Fork Apartments along KY 292 just past the South Williamson community of Pike County.

KSP has been assisted by local search and rescue crews for each of the past two days as they searched the area of the Tug Fork River close to where Dixon was last seen.

Dixon is described in the release as a white male, 5’10” tall, 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

The investigation is ongoing by Post 9 Trooper Hoyt Smith.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com

