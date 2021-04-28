SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. —The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is asking for the the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation, according to a press release issued on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the release, KSP Post 9 was contacted on April 19, in reference to a missing Pike County man. The initial investigation indicates that Michael Dixon, 59 years old of Ransom, Kentucky was last seen on April 14, in the area of Tug Fork Apartments along KY 292 just past the South Williamson community of Pike County.
KSP has been assisted by local search and rescue crews for each of the past two days as they searched the area of the Tug Fork River close to where Dixon was last seen.
Dixon is described in the release as a white male, 5’10” tall, 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.
The investigation is ongoing by Post 9 Trooper Hoyt Smith.