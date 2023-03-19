Tug Valley came up short at the Class A State Tournament this season as they fell in a physical semifinal Friday clash with Tucker County.
Head coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson's squad still had a great season in 2022-2023 as they finished with a 23-4 record and had won 19 games in a row before falling to the Mountain Lions.
"Last year we lost in the regional finals. My message all year was just to get better, and they have done that," an emotional coach Thompson said in the postgame press conference at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
"If I told these guys to knock that wall down, they would try to knock that wall down. But a good season. What did we win 19 in a row? That doesn't happen too often. We beat some good teams. We had to fight Wahama here. Anytime you win in Charleston it's a good feeling. But tough semifinal Friday, I've screamed it and preached it for years. I know what these fights are about. But I'm thankful we're here and thankful for those guys back in the locker room."
The trip to the arena formerly dubbed the 'Civic Center' was the 16th all time for Tug Valley High School as they have become a familiar face at the West Virginia State Basketball Tournament.
Hoops fans in the capital city can get used to seeing the Panthers invade Charleston as this group of ballers will be there at minimum for each of the next two seasons and possibly beyond.
Coach Thompson only had to say goodbye to two seniors at the end of this season as starter Parker Davis (13.3 ppg) and reserve forward Jonathan Wagoner (3.3 ppg) were the only players lost to graduation.
"We're only losing two seniors, they are both a big part of the team. But hopefully next year we can use this as motivation to come back and get even farther," sophomore standout Joey Gollihue said after the game against Tucker County.
Gollihue was the team's leading scorer this season as he put up 15.6 points per game and still has two more years of high school ball remaining. He is a lanky 6'4" but is deadly from deep as he made 62-160 treys good for 39 percent.
This season the Tug Valley offense averaged 72 points per game and will return 56 of those points next season.
Sophomore Ashton Davis took a big step in his second season as he averaged 12.6 points a game and was second on the team in three-pointers making 52-127 attempts for a 41 percent mark.
Freshman guard Braydun Ferris and junior big man Buddy Marcum each stepped their game up in the state tournament after they had already produced solid regular seasons.
Ferris averaged 17 points, 5.5 assists, and 2 steals in the two tournament games and became the first ever freshman from Tug Valley to make the All-Tournament Team. For the season he averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 36 percent from deep.
Marcum averaged 9.5 points and seven rebounds in the state tournament as he was banging on the inside with physical opponents from both Wahama and Tucker County. For the season he finished up averaging 7 points and 5 boards a game.
After the game against the Mountain Lions Marcum spoke about the confidence he had in the rest of his team that made up the Panthers bench unit this year.
"Our entire bench is lethal, we can use anybody at anytime," Marcum said. "We've got Bryson Elia he's as athletic as can be. He can really jump and rebound. Carson (Newsome) can shoot and Kaden (Hale) can really shoot. We'll be ready to get back at it next year."
The Tug Valley junior varsity team finished with just one loss this season against 4A Spring Valley. That bodes well for the future of Tug Valley basketball as multiple players will be ready to step in and fill the holes left by Parker Davis and Jonathan Wagoner.
The sophomore Hale averaged 4 points for the varsity squad this season and shot 39 percent from three while Elia and Newsome, both freshmen, averaged 2 points a night. Elia, a First Team All-State defensive back, was stepping his game up towards the end of the season and is in a pest on the defensive end.
Also joining the team next season and expected to make an impact right away is Lenore standout Preston May, who is the younger brother of former Tug Valley standout Caleb May.
Caleb was named First Team All-State multiple years in both basketball and football, and it seems some of his athletic qualities were also given to his younger brother, who helped lead the Rangers to another Mingo County Middle School Title this season.
A few years ago, the Tug Valley girls coach Clyde Farley had a strong showing with a young Lady Panther team and I wrote a column claiming that they would be in the mix for a state title before their careers ended.
Those girls made me look smart as they claimed the school's first ever girls State Title by beating Cameron in the 2021 Class A Championship.
I'm going to go out on a limb once again, but this time for the boys' team at Tug Valley and predict this group of Panthers will be bringing some hardware back to Naugatuck before their time is done.
Only time will tell if they make me look smart once again.