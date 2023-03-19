Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Tug Valley came up short at the Class A State Tournament this season as they fell in a physical semifinal Friday clash with Tucker County. 

Head coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson's squad still had a great season in 2022-2023 as they finished with a 23-4 record and had won 19 games in a row before falling to the Mountain Lions.  

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings