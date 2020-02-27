CHARLESTON — Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office are still looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed two buildings in Williamson, and are asking for information from the public, according to a recent news release.
The Williamson Health and Wellness Center at 183 East 2nd Ave. and the Williamson Gun and Archery Shop next door were the scene of two separate fires early on Feb. 10. The first fire occurred around 1 a.m. at the Health and Wellness Center. While fighting this fire, crews discovered the gun store had been broken into and items from it removed.
The second fire happened a few hours later, around 5:30 a.m. Crews arriving at this scene encountered a heavier fire than earlier, with flames shooting though the roof.
The fire is still undetermined in cause at this time and is still under investigation. The WVSFMO has been working with the Williamson Police Department in the investigation.
If anyone has any information, please contact the West Virginia State Fire Marshal Hotline at 1-800-233-3473. There is up to a $5,000 reward for any information that that leads to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist.