Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.