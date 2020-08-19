WILLIAMSON — Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Mingo County between Monday, Aug. 10, to Sunday, Aug. 16, according to information provided by the Mingo County Health Department.
This brings the total case count for August in Mingo County up to 58 laboratory-confirmed cases out of 205 total cases. The 16 positive cases in the past week are the least amount of weekly cases confirmed in Mingo County since early July.
For the month of July alone, the total was 130 laboratory-confirmed cases. For June, it was only 17 confirmed cases.
Patients who have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus are between the ages of 18 and 77 with a variety of symptoms.
The Mingo County Health Department is working to notify all those who were identified as being a close contact and are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, Mingo County has tested 3,340 people with 207 total coronavirus cases, of which 205 are laboratory-tested positive cases and two probable cases.
There are 3,133 negative cases, 138 people have recovered, 64 cases are active, and the county has experienced 5 COVID-19 related deaths.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect patient privacy, no other information will be released.
The health department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all governor’s executive orders. Those who think they need to be tested should contact a primary care provider, a local hospital or a local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.