Facing Hunger Foodbank hosts drive-thru food distribution in Mingo County HD Media Jul 6, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Williamson’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSON -- Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting a drive-thru mobile food distribution at House of Hope Inc., 1891 US Route 65, Delbarton, on Thursday, July 7.Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone.Facing Hunger looks to serve 250 households. Almost 21% of Mingo County’s population faces food insecurity, including almost 30% of the county’s children. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Facing Hunger Foodbank Distribution Food Commerce Company Dry Goods Mingo County Insecurity Beginning Recommended for you Latest Obituaries CLARA BRUMFIELD MARTIN JOYCE ELAINE GIBSON BROWNING BERNICE KIRK JAN KEITH CISCO JOHN LOREN HATFIELD JULIUS MAY DOROTHY MARIE MARCUM McCOY RONALD EUGENE NEWSOME VIEW THE SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETPLACE Online Poll July is National Ice Cream Month. Which is your favorite flavor? You voted: Chocolate Vanilla Strawberry Mint chocolate chip Cookie dough Other (tell us in the comments) Vote View Results Back Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by WDNnews Stocks Market Data by TradingView