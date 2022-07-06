Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON -- Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting a drive-thru mobile food distribution at House of Hope Inc., 1891 US Route 65, Delbarton, on Thursday, July 7.

Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone.

Facing Hunger looks to serve 250 households. Almost 21% of Mingo County’s population faces food insecurity, including almost 30% of the county’s children.

Tags

Recommended for you