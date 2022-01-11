Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings

The West Virginia 2022 election filing period is from Monday, Jan. 10, through Saturday, Jan. 29 (applications must be postmarked by that date).
People who plan to run for office during the primary election cycle can file for candidacy with the Secretary of State’s Office or their local county or municipal clerk’s office, depending on which office they’re seeking.
The 2022 election cycle will be the first during which West Virginia voters select public officials under new congressional, legislative and county districts as drawn during the 2021 redistricting cycle. Links to maps showing the new political districts and numbers are available on the Secretary of State’s website.
The West Virginia primary election is Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Click here for voter registration information.
Here are the current filings for Mingo, Logan, Boone and Lincoln counties, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State's website. Newly added candidates are in bold. Candidates who filed locally might not show up on the list yet. Spot an error? Email acopley@hdmediallc.com.
2022 ELECTIONS
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 1, W.Va. (southern West Virginia)
Incumbent: Carol Miller (R)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Scott Fuller of Kenova.
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 2, W.Va. (northern West Virginia)
Incumbent: David McKinley (R) / Alex Mooney (R)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Incumbent Alex Mooney.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE (redistricted in 2020). Half of the Senate is up for election.
Senate District 6 (southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)
Incumbent: Mark Maynard (R)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
Senate District 7 (Lincoln, Boone, Logan, southern Kanawha)
Incumbent: Ron Stollings (D)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE (Redistricted in 2020, the 100 seats are now in single-member 100 districts. All 100 seats are up for election.)
House District 29 (southern Wayne County and northern Mingo County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House District 30 (northern Lincoln County)
Democrat Filings: Roger May of Alum Creek.
Republican Filings: David "Flimsy" Adkins of Hamlin.
House District 31 (southwestern Lincoln, northern Logan, western Boone)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House District 32 (most of Boone County)
Democrat Filings: Rodney A. Miller of Madison.
Republican Filings: Current House 23 delegate Josh Holstein of Ashford.
House District 33 (southern Logan County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Current House 24 delegate Jordan Bridges of Logan.
House District 34 (southern Mingo County, northwestern McDowell)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
BOONE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: James Craig, District 1; Barry Brown, District 2; Rob Nelson, District 3.
Nonpartisan Filings:
BOONE COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: Roger Toney (D)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
BOONE COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Anita Perdue
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
BOONE COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Craig Bratcher (D)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
BOONE/LINCOLN FAMILY 10 COURT JUDGES (2)
Incumbent: Bobby Hale, Ronald Salmons
Nonpartisan Filings:
BOONE/LINCOLN CIRCUIT COURT 25
Incumbent: Stacy Nowicki-Eldridge (appointed).
Nonpartisan Filings: Stacy Nowicki-Eldridge
LINCOLN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: Rodney Baker, District 2; Fred Curry, District 3; Steve Priestley, District 3.
Nonpartisan Filings:
LINCOLN COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Charlie Brumfield
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
LINCOLN COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Charles Vance
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
LOGAN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: Debbie Mendez, West District; Jeremy Farley, East District; Dr. Pat Joe White, East District.
Nonpartisan Filings:
LOGAN COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Mark McGrew
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
LOGAN COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: John Turner (D)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
LOGAN FAMILY 9 COURT JUDGES (2)
Incumbent: Kelly Gilmore Codispoti and Christopher Workman
Nonpartisan Filings:
LOGAN COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Danny Ellis (D) (not seeking re-election)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
MINGO COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents:
James Baisden, Kermit-Harvey District; John W. Preece, Lee District; Tom Slone, Tug-Hardee District.
Nonpartisan Filings:
MINGO COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Larry “Yogi” Croaff (D)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
MINGO COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: Lonnie Hannah
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
MINGO FAMILY 8 COURT JUDGE
Incumbent: Sabrina Deskins
Nonpartisan Filings:
MINGO COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Thomas Taylor (R)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: