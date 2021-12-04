LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the 8th time in school history the Belfry Pirates are bringing the state championship trophy back home to Pond Creek.
The Pirates and head coach Philip Haywood, who started the season out with an 0-5 record, defeated Paducah Tilghman in an exciting 33-28 game at Kroger Field to claim the 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals Class 3A Championship.
“I just told our kids just this morning that the most impossible odds allow for the most amazing miracles,” coach Haywood said. “And If I’ve ever been around a team that’s provided an amazing miracle for a season it was this team. That’s the way we felt all year. Nobody believed in us, everybody wrote us off. We started 0-5 and then lost the last game of the season and had a losing record coming into the playoffs. But the best thing about these guys is regardless of our record, every Friday night and every Monday afternoon when we looked at the film everybody just kept buying into the idea that we were getting better and one day we were going to be in play.”
To nobody’s surprise The Pirates (9-6) relied on their punishing ground game to control the pace of the game as they ran the ball 62 times for 466 yards on the day without throwing a single pass. The Pirates had the ball for over 33 minutes of game action while Paducah only possessed the ball for just under 15 minutes.
“We told our kids to win the game that we just had to be Belfry. We had to be very physical, take away big plays defensively and then control the game with our offense” coach Haywood said. “Tilghman had a great football team. They were very similar to us they started off very slow and their coach did a great job of developing that team. They were good. We knew coming in what we had to do to beat that kind of team. We are tickled to death to come out on top, I thought it was a great game for fans and everyone involved.”
The Pirates received a monster performance from senior all-state running back Isaac Dixon as he literally carried his team to victory and was named the 3A Championship game Most valuable Player for the second time in his career (2019).
He finished the contest with 376 yards rushing on 41 carries and scored all five touchdowns in the game for the Pirates.
After a Tilghman score put the Tornado on top by one at 28-27 with seven minutes to go in the game, Belfry was in danger of giving the ball right back to the Paducah offense as they faced a 4th and seven on their own 38 yard line.
Coach Haywood elected to go for it and called Dixon’s number and he delivered much more than the first down as he raced 62 yards down the left sideline for his fifth score of the day to give his team the 33-28 lead with 4:58 left to play.
“I just wanted the ball the whole game,” Dixon said. “I told coach before the game that I wanted it and he trusted me…We needed to have those seven yards and the line ended up blocking it perfectly and it led to a 62 yard score.”
Tilghman had plenty of time left remaining to try and score and take the lead but on the ensuing kickoff freshman Isaiah Stanley made a huge hit on the Paducah return man and forced a fumble that was recovered by the kicker Ireson at the Tornado 48 yard line.
A couple of first downs later and the Pirate faithful were on their feet as Paducah had already burned all of their timeouts and weren’t able to stop the game clock, allowing Belfry to run it to down to zero and clinch the victory.
Coach Haywood, who has led Belfry to all eight of their state championships, was asked after the game if the 2021 championship was a little sweeter considering all the Pirates went through this season.
“Yes,” coach Haywood replied with a smirk. “It is a little bit sweeter. I’m a guy that has great faith and I think God has really blessed me. I’ve been so fortunate to have great players and great coaches and a great community and to be a part of this game for so long and have the health to be able to do this. But this year was like a miracle year. To start off 0-5, and all of our players had some doubts. But our philosophy is to get a little better each day and get a little better each week, we can’t control what happened yesterday, but we can control what happens today and going forward. And that’s what they did. I’m just so proud of them. We’re going to call this the amazing miracle team, that pulled it out when everyone doubted us.”
Dixon agreed with those remarks and said that he felt even better than he did when he helped BHS defeat Bell County at Kroger Field two years ago.
“This one feels even better than when we won in 2019,” Dixon said. “The way this season started, it was rough, I had my doubts…But the coaches just continued to push us to get better and we continued to believe. This one means more than anything else.”
Tilghman got on the board first to start off the game as they won the coin flip, elected to receive, and then proceeded to move down the field in only five plays and found the end zone when QB Jack James hit a wide open Camdon Marshall and he waltzed in from 12 yards away. The point after try from Nolan Waller bounced off the left upright and went through as the Tornado took a 7-0 lead with 10:14 left in the first quarter.
On the first Belfry drive the Pirates were marching their way down the field with ease and looked poised to cap it off with a score but the drive came to an end when Isaac Dixon was stripped and Tilghman was able to recover at their own 11-yard line.
After the Belfry defense came up with a big stop to force a Paducah punt and give the ball back to their offense, the Pirates went back to work on the ground and quickly moved into Paducah territory.
Belfry finally found the endzone just a few minutes into the second quarter when Dixon scampered around the right side from 12 yards away to bring the Pirate faithful to their feet. Gideon Ireson’s PAT was good and the game was tied up at seven apiece with 10:46 left in the first half.
With momentum now on their side the Belfry defense stepped up and forced a three-and-out on the next Tilghman possession and gave the ball right back to their offense.
The ‘Bucs then went on one of their patented long drives that spanned 79 yards in 15 plays and took up over eight minutes of the game clock as Dixon capped it off with his second touchdown of the day from four yards out. Ireson’s PAT was wide left and the Pirates took the 13-7 lead with only 1:49 left in the first half.
Head coach Sean Thompson’s went into their two-minute drill as James quickly moved them down the field deep into Belfry territory. James then found Marshall on a TD strike from nine yards to tie the game up at 13 apiece with 11 seconds left in the first half.
That looked to be the score heading into halftime but the Pirates muffed the ensuing kickoff and allowed Tilghman to jump on it at the BHS 35 yard line with seven seconds left.
The Blue Tornado capitalized on the Belfry blunder as James heaved a pass to Marshall who outjumped a Belfry defensive back and came down for the 35 yard touchdown as time expired in the first half. Joemari Starks powered across the two-point try and Paducah took the 21-13 lead into halftime.
The Pirates did not let the late first half blunders carry over into the second half as they came out of the locker room and received the second half kickoff and moved 71 yards down the field in 11 plays to tie the game up at 21 apiece following a 22 yard sprint from Dixon with 5:21 left in the third.
“We talked at halftime and told them that this is no different than how we started our season,” coach Haywood said. “We started off kind of slow and ragged and felt kind of bad about it. But I told them that ‘it’s just the first half, it’s the second half that counts. Its how you finish the game.’ I told them ‘we get the ball first let’s do something with it, let’s play four quarters and lets get them tired.’ That’s exactly what our kids did and I’m so proud of them for being able to do that…they handled that like pros…I’m really proud of their maturity and the way they kept themselves together from the start of this season to the end of this game.”
The “Big Red” defense made a big stand on the next possession as Tilghman moved the ball into BHS territory but gave the ball back to Belfry after a turnover on downs. Belfry then needed only three plays to score on the ensuing drive as Dixon hit paydirt following a 37 yard burst. Ireson’s point after try hit the right upright as Belfry took the 27-21 lead with 11:48 left to play.
The Blue Tornado had an answer as they then went on their longest drive of the game as they moved 77 yards in 11 plays and tied the game up on a nine yard run from Malachi Rider. Nolan Waller’s PAT was right down the middle and Tilghman took the 28-27 lead with 7:25 left to play, which then set up the game winning TD from Dixon just a few minutes later.
Belfry outgained Paducah on the night as the Pirates had 466 yards of offense compared to 313 for the Tornado. The Pirates were able to overcome a few miscues as they lost two fumbles and had six penalties for 41 yards in the game.
The Pirates were 4-10 on third down conversions but a perfect 4-4 on fourth down. Dre Young ran for 67 yards on 14 carries out of the backfield to help the cause for Belfry while Zayne Hatfield ran for 26 yards on six touches.
Defensively the Pirates were led by Dixon who had seven tackles while Stanley and Braxton Hatfield each followed him with six.
With the win the Pirates finished the year with a 9-6 mark as they won nine of their last ten games. They also got revenge so to speak on Paducah Tilghman as the Blue Tornado defeated Belfry 29-14 to win the 1985 State Championship game, which was the first appearance in a title game for coach Haywood.
Score by Quarters
PTHS: 7 14 0 7 - 28
BHS: 0 13 8 12 - 33
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PT: Camdon Marshall 12 yard pass from Jack James (Nolan Waller Kick Good) 10:12
Second Quarter
B: Isaac Dixon 12 yard run (Gideon Ireson Kick Good) 10:46
B: Dixon 4 yard run (Ireson Kick No Good) 1:49
PT: Marshall 9 yard pass from James (Waller Kick No Good) 0:11
PT: Marshall 35 yard pass from James (Joemari Starks Run) 0:00
Third Quarter
B: Dixon 22 yard run (Dixon run) 5:21
Fourth Quarter
B: Dixon 37 yard run (Ireson Kick No Good) 11:48
PT: Malachi Rider 9 yard run (Waller Kick Good) 7:25
B: Dixon 62 yard run (Run failed) 4:58