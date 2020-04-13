GILBERT — High-risk Mingo County residents with symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including those who work in healthcare, public safety or critical infrastructure, now have another option for free testing as Mingo County health officials announced in a press release on Monday that they would be hosting another drive thru-testing site for COVID-19 on Friday, this time at the Larry Joe Harless Center in Gilbert.
Testing will be by pre-screening first. Those who are experiencing fever, cough, and shortness of breath or those that have been in close contact with a confirmed case are encouraged to call 304-664-6270 or 304-235-3570 Monday thru Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for pre-screening.
Should you call after hours, please leave your name and phone number only with their answering service and you will be called back the next day. People who do not have symptoms or do not meet the criteria will not be eligible for drive-thru testing.
Only those that meet the criteria below will be eligible to register for testing appointment:
- Experiencing symptoms (cough, fever and/or shortness of breath) AND
- Working in healthcare, public safety, or critical infrastructure like grocery stores,
- restaurants, shelters, gas stations, public utilities, childcare, or correctional facilities, etc. OR
- 60 years of age or older
- Someone with underlying medical conditions or immunocompromised
- Currently pregnant
This testing option is not meant to replace or eliminate the other testing avenues offered by many local healthcare providers. The goal is to supplement those options in order to ease some of the pressure on the existing system.
People still should contact their medical provider for guidance and assessment if they have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and /or shortness of breath. For medical emergencies, they should call 911 and notify the dispatch personnel that you may have COVID-19.
Those wishing to see if they meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing are encouraged to call 304-664-6270 or may call 304-235-3570 on Monday thru Thursday from 8:00 till 4:00 p.m. where they will be asked a series of screening questions and , if they meet testing criteria, will be given an appointment time and a testing identifier number. You should have a photo ID and an insurance card/information for private lab testing ready when arriving at the testing site. All testing will be done at no charge to the patient.
Testing will be in the large parking lot at the Larry Joe Harless Community Center at 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive in Gilbert. People who are being tested should arrive 15 minutes before their appointment, and they will remain in their cars the entire time.
Appointments will be given from Tuesday, April 14th thru Thursday April 16th by calling 304-664-6270 or 304-235-3570. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020. All CDC and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources guidelines will be strictly adhered to during the event.
This community-based drive-thru testing site is being coordinated by the Mingo County Health Department, Southern West Virginia Health System, Mingo County Commission, The Larry Joe Harless Community Center and the West Virginia National Guard, in partnership with the Town of Gilbert, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and the Mingo County Emergency Services.
The first community-based drive-thru testing site in Mingo County was held this past Friday in Williamson and 36 individuals were administered tests for COVID-19.