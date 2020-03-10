KERMIT — Citizens of Kermit are hosting a community conversation at 6:30 p.m. on March 17, at ABLE Families located at 100 Lincoln Street in Kermit, according to a recent news release.
The purpose of the Kermit Community Conversation is to bring together people with lived experiences to co-design solutions for the community where they live, work, play, and pray.
A recent survey conducted by the Williamson Health and Wellness Center found that Mingo County residents would like to see some change and improvement in areas such as transportation, infrastructure, health care, education, recreation, and much more. The Kermit Community Conversation will be an opportunity for residents in Kermit to voice their opinion and share what they would like to see in order to make life better in their part of the county.
The plan is to create two short term and two long term goals during this initial meeting. Grace Williams, Director of Big Laurel Learning Center and co-facilitator of the community conversation hopes to see some excitement about change and new ideas.
“I’m looking forward to hearing everyone’s ideas,” said Williams. “I think there is a lot of potential in Kermit. It’s important for folks to come together as a community to really take ownership of what we want to see happen.”
Marlene Spaulding, Director of ABLE Families and co-facilitator for the community conversation works closely with children, mothers, and families in Kermit and the surrounding areas. She is excited to see what goals are established during the meeting.
A Community Conversation will hopefully be planned in each municipality in Mingo County throughout the coming year. Please contact Amy Dearfield Hannah of The Family Resource Network at frndirector@hotmail.com if you are interested in being a part of a positive movement in your town or community.