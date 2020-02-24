To submit an item for the Community Calendar, send an email to WDnews@HDMediaLLC.com.
FEB. 24
Contemporary Challenges to the Black Vote, 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Williamson Library.
The Jazzalachians with Emil Cantees, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Starters Williamson.
FEB. 25
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Williamson. Tickets, $5 adults and $3 children.
STOP's regular coalition meeting, noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Sazon in Williamson. All are welcome to attend, however lunch will be on your own.
FEB. 26
Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Williamson.
FEB. 29
Brantley Gilbert Fire't Up Tour, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $39-$69.
Robert Eskridge & Southern Daze, 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Starters, Williamson.
Gowns for Gals, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, South Side Mall, South Williamson, Ky. For those in need of a gently used prom gown. Open to area high school and middle school girls. Donations will be accepted.
MARCH 3
Ribbon-cutting ceremony, 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, Gordman's, Southside Mall, South Williamson, Ky.
MARCH 6-15
"The Crucible," 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 6-7 and 13-14, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8 and 15, SWVCTC Logan Campus. Presented by Southern Coalition for the Arts.
MARCH 7
Seedy Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, City Gym upstairs, Williamson. Yearly seed swap and vendor expo. Workshops include Backyard Dairy Production, Maple Syrup Making and Marketing your Farm for Events. Hosted by Williamson Farmers Market.
UMWA Local Union Meeting, 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, UMWA Local 1440, Matewan.
MARCH 8
Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Belfry Volunteer Fire Department. Tickets, $20.
MARCH 10
Job Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Logan campus Building A. The job fair is free and open to the community. There is no participation fee, and lunch will be provided.
Transfer Opportunity Days, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Logan Campus. Learn more about transferring your Southern credits to regional colleges after graduation.
MARCH 12
Mick Foley: The Nice Day Tour, 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $25 general admission and $50 VIP. Presented by The Appalachian Center for the Arts.
Transfer Opportunity Days, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Williamson Campus. Learn more about transferring your Southern credits to regional colleges after graduation.
MARCH 13-15
2020 East Kentucky Sport, Boat & RV Show, 4-9 p.m. Friday, March 13, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $5 adults and free for kids 12 and under.
MARCH 14
Denim and Diamonds, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Four Seasons Country Store, Logan. Dancing, food and more. Tickets are $75 per couple or $50 per individual. Proceeds benefit United Way of Central WV.
MARCH 17
Kermit Community Conversation, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, ABLE Families, 100 Lincoln St., Kermit. Does Kermit need a daycare center, coffee shop, mobile health clinic, kids activities, a senior center, better trash pick up, a fall festival? Join neighbors, friends, and community members to discuss what we need to improve life in Kermit.
MARCH 19
DIY Paper Dolls, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, Belfry Public Library.
MARCH 20-21
East Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 20-21, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky.
MARCH 21
Spring Open House and Chili Cook Off, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, Mountain State Harley-Davidson, Delbarton.
MARCH 23
Community Garden Registration Celebration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, March 23, Williamson Farmers Market.
MARCH 24
Gardening Workshop, 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, Belfry Public Library.
Great Big Small Business Conference, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, Chief Logan Lodge Hotel, Logan. Attend small business training sessions, network with service providers, get new information about what visitors want and hear a keynote speech from WV Secretary of Commerce Ed Gaunch. Tickets are $25 at eventbrite.com and include lunch and a light breakfast.
MARCH 26
The Price is Right Live!, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $31.50-$51.50.
MARCH 27
Dr. Seuss Celebration, 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, Belfry Public Library.
MARCH 28
Live On The Mountain featuring Lily Comer, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28, Twin Hollow Campground & Cabins, Gilbert.
Williamson Off-Road Expo, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, Williamson Field House. Hosted by Tug Valley Area CVB and Williamson Parks & Recreation. Vendors, dealers, parts, accessories, lodging owners and more. Vendor application can be found at tinyurl.com/worexpo. Tickets are $5 for adults 16 years and older and free for kids under 15.
MARCH 30-APRIL 3
Free Nature Explorers Camp, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, March 30-April 3, at the Williamson Family Resource Center. During the week of Mingo County School's Spring Break. To register your child/children for camp, or to volunteer, call contact Amber at 304-235-8088.
MARCH 31
Mobile Pantry: Mingo County, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, Family Resource Center, 308 McCoy Alley, Matewan. Hosted by Facing Hunger Foodbank. Bring identification to verify you are a resident of Mingo County.
APRIL 4
Empire Fight Series, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $25-$50.
APRIL 18
Hank Williams Jr., 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $36-$86.
PUBLIC MEETINGS
Delbarton Town Council meets at 5 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of every month at Delbarton City Hall. Call 304-475-3359.
Gilbert Town Council meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Gilbert Town Hall. Call 304-664-9625.
Kermit Town Council meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at Kermit Town Hall. Call 304-393-3563.
Matewan City Council meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at City Hall. Call 304-426-4522.
Mingo County Board of Education meets at 5 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month at the Mingo County Board of Education, 110 Cinderella Road, Williamson. Call 304-235-3333.
Mingo County Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Mingo County Health Department, 1st Avenue and Logan Street, Williamson. Call 304-235-3570.
Mingo County Commission meets at 9 a.m. the first Wednesday and at 4 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month of every month in Room 136 of the Mingo County Courthouse. Call 304-235-0380.
Mingo County Housing Authority Board meets at noon the last Monday of every month at their office in Delbarton. Call 304-475-4663.
Mingo County Redevelopment Authority meets at noon the third Thursday of every month, with no meetings in July and November. They meet the first Thursday in December because of the holiday.
Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitors Bureau meets at 5 p.m. the fourth Monday of every month at Williamson City Hall. Call 304-235-5240.
Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce meets at noon the second Thursday of every month at various locations. Call 304-235-5240.
Williamson City Council meets at 5 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of every month at Williamson City Hall. Call 304-235-1510.
Williamson Park Board meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Williamson Field House. Call 304-235-3690.
FOOD PANTRIES
The Widow’s Mite Food Pantry, is located at 16 West 4th Ave., Williamson. The pantry distributed USDA food items on the 3rd Friday of each month. For more info contact Donna Paterino. This is an equal opportunity organization.
Food subsidies are distributed every Monday and Friday at the Community Lighthouse Ministries at Goody, Ky. Sign up is at noon and pick up is at 2 p.m. Call Okey Varney at 606-427-7409.
A Food Pantry will be available at the Matthew 28:19 Ministries Church located Parkway Drive in West Williamson on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pantry is for those in need.
Operation Charity food pantry will distribute free USDA food from noon to 2 p.m. the last Friday of each month at the New Vision Assembly Church in Hatfield Bottom.
Recurring Meetings
East Williamson Baptist Church Grief Support Group plans to meet monthly the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Call the church at 304-235-3740 or contact Susan Baisden at 304-235-3390.
The free Sewing Classes is offered at the Belfry Library are at 4 p.m. every Tuesday. They are learning new quilting blocks and sewing aprons. Bring sewing supplies, sewing machines and fabric. In January of 2018 the classes will be scheduled on Saturdays weather permitting. For more details call the Belfry Library.
Belfry Middle School will be conducting its regularly scheduled monthly SBDM meeting at 4 pm in the school's conference room on the second Thursday of each month.
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter 141 in Belfry, Ky. will be holding their monthly meeting the third Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. in the Belfry Courthouse. Commander Raymond Brown is inviting all interested parties as DAV is always looking for new members.
The Williamson Rotary Club holds a dinner meeting every Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on Sixth Avenue in Williamson. Anyone interested in becoming a member is welcome to attend.
The Tug Valley Shrine Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. on the 4th floor of the Cinderella Theater Building in Williamson.
If you would like to participate in the Mingo County Schools Wellness Committee, contact the Mingo County Child Nutrition Office at 304-235-7213. The Committee meets quarterly at the Mingo County Board Office. If you wish to participate in a School Wellness Committee for a school, contact the school directly for meeting times and dates. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Williamson Public Library pre-school story hour is held every Wednesday at 11 a.m. For more info call the library at 304-235-6029.
A free beginners run/walk program is offered every Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Belfry High School track. For more information contact 304-235-3400 or email at abatausa@williamsonhealthwellness.com or check out the Tug Valley Road Runners Club group and page on Facebook.
Bingo will be held every Thursday and Saturday at the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit Pike County senior citizen programs.
Alcoholics Anonymous - St. Paul Episcopal Church has AA meetings Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 5th Ave. and Prichard St. in Williamson.
A Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meeting will be held on Friday evening, at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Prichard Street in Williamson. The meeting will be held in the basement section of the church.
LOVES meets Saturdays at the Jacob’s Well in the old Cantees’ location on 3rd Avenue in Williamson. For more information, call 304-236-5955.
The UMWA Local 1440 meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month at the UMWA Union Hall in Matewan, W.Va.
The Delbarton VFW Post 8001 encourages VFW veterans to join the local post. Meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m., and the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the VFW building located behind the barber shop in Delbarton.
A Circle of Parents meeting will be held on the third Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at Logan Street First Baptist Church. Meetings offer anyone in a parenting role to participate in a group meeting to exchange ideas and share information. Contact David Bell for more info at 304-443-3041.
Southside Elementary School will conduct pre-school story hour program for children between 3-4 years old and not currently enrolled in school. For more info call 606-353-1284.
Disabled American Veteran State Service Officer Steve Hensley from Chapter 141 in Belfry, Ky. will be at the Belfry Public Library on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to assist veterans with filling out paper work for disability claims, record inquiries, etc.
Editor’s Note: If there are any changes in the dates or times for the meetings in the community calendar, please speak to the organization involved.