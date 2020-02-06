Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.