WILLIAMSON – Charlie Hatfield won re-election to a second term as Williamson mayor in Tuesday night’s general election, defeating his Republican challenger, Williamson Health and Wellness Center Chief Financial Officer David Jewell, by a margin of 65 votes, 178-113.
Hatfield, who was first elected mayor in 2017, will now serve a second four-year term that is set to expire July 1, 2025. He will serve alongside incoming council members Joseph Bucci, Stuart Hight, and Mike Casey, and incumbent Ralphie Hall, all four of whom won their council races in the April 13 primary election and were unopposed in Tuesday’s general election.
Hatfield will assume his second term of office on July 1, along with the winning council candidates.
Vote totals for mayor by each ward are as follows, according to unofficial vote totals released Tuesday night:
Ward 1
David Jewell – 18
Charlie Hatfield – 20
Ward 2
David Jewell – 22
Charlie Hatfield – 44
Ward 3
David Jewell – 20
Charlie Hatfield – 52
Ward 4
David Jewell – 53
Charlie Hatfield – 62