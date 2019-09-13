Williamson Daily News
GOODY, Ky. -- The Belfry Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at the infamous Loftis Mansion next to McDonald's in Goody on Friday, Sept. 13 just after 8 p.m.
Upon arrival, the fire department discovered that massive size of the blaze with flames shooting high in the sky and they called for mutual aid from both the Turkey Creek and Upper Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Departments.
Firefighters battled the giant fire for over two hours and were eventually able to get it under control but not until the historic home was a complete loss and burned to the ground.
Earlier on Friday just after 1:30 p.m., the BVFD responded to a call of a structure fire at the Loftis Mansion. Upon arrival, they discovered the storage building behind the mansion and surrounding brush was on fire.
A contractor company hired by property owner Keith Tincher, who bought the mansion earlier this year, was reportedly burning brush and it was deemed a "controlled fire."
Several Pike County Sheriff's Deputies and Kentucky State Troopers also responded to the scene and offered assistance.
Droves of people flocked to the Southside Mall just to sit and watch the fire sort of similar to the scene every year around the 4th of July when the BVFD has their annual fireworks show.
Bystanders going into the nearby Food City reported hearing a loud explosion coming from the mansion around 8:09 p.m. and looking up and seeing the flames.
As of Friday night the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Pick up a Wednesday, Sept. 18 copy of the Williamson Daily News for more information on this developing story.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.