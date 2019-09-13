GOODY, Ky. - A large 12-point buck was trapped in an office inside of Westcott's Hardware Store in Goody, Kentucky after it jumped through an outside window on Friday, Sept. 13 just after 4:30 p.m. Kentucky State Police had a trooper on scene. The WDN will have more on this developing story in Wednesday's edition.
UPDATE: This story did not turn out with a happy ending as according to KSP the large deer had to be put down inside of the store. Troopers said that the deer had sustained injuries prior to entering the store.