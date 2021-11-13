GOODY, Ky. – The Belfry Pirates have moved on to the state quarterfinals once again as they won their 12th straight Class 3A District 8 Championship on Friday night with an exciting 21-14 win over Lawrence County at Haywood Stadium.
“I thought our kids really played hard tonight. I don’t know if we played well offensively for a number of reasons, but at the same time I have to give Lawrence County some credit, they had a pretty good scheme against us,” Belfry head coach Philip Haywood said after the win. “But we’re still learning, and I keep saying to our team and anybody that will listen that if we can play long enough, we might be pretty good before this is all over. We’ve come miles from where we were at the beginning of the season.”
The win for the Pirates pulls their record even at .500 on the season with a 6-6 mark and sets up a matchup in the Class 3A 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals third round with Dudley Hilton’s Bell County Bobcats (10-2).
Belfry quickly jumped out to an early 14-0 lead over the Bulldogs (8-4) in the first quarter after a three-yard touchdown run from Braxton Hatfield and a 26 yard scoring strike from QB Caden Woolum to senior receiver Cameron Varney on a 4th down and 11.
The vaunted Big Red defense also played lights out in the first half as they forced Lawrence County into three punts and a turnover on downs as BHS held the 14-0 halftime lead.
Coming out of the break the Bulldogs looked like a different team as head coach Alan Short’s club got the ball first to start the second half and moved it quickly down the field.
After a hold negated a touchdown run and put LC behind the chains, QB Alex Strickland rolled out to the left on a 4th and goal from the ten and lobbed a ball to Nick Collinsworth who came down with it for the 10 yard score and the Dogs cut the lead to 14-7 with 6:18 left in the third.
On the next Belfry drive, the Bulldog defense made the stand they needed as they forced the Pirates into a three and out as LC got the ball back at their own 39 with four minutes left in the third.
The Bulldogs then went on a game-tying drive as they marched down the field in seven plays thanks to some long runs from Blue Fletcher and then tied the game at 14 all on a five yard run from Dylan Ferguson with 11:24 left in the fourth quarter.
With all the momentum seemingly in the way of the visitors, the home standing Pirates were facing a 4th and 1 at their own 40 yard line on their next possession. Coach Haywood decided to go for it and called the number of his star running back Isaac Dixon as he took the hand off from the fullback position and rumbled for five yards to move the chains.
The longtime head coach kept calling Dixon’s number the rest of the drive as the fifth year senior carried them deep into Bulldog territory after a couple of long, punishing runs. Dixon then finished off the 11 play drive as he ran a toss into the end zone from three-yards away and the ‘Bucs took the 21-14 lead with 5:54 to go in the fourth.
“I was really pleased with the way our kids responded late,” coach Haywood said. “They (LC) had all of the momentum there in the second half, they had tied the score and everything was going their way. We had to make some plays and our guys stepped up for us there on that final drive offensively and that gave our defense a little more life and we were able to step up and stop them on that final drive.”
The Bulldogs marched the ball down into Belfry territory on their next drive thanks to a 4th down conversion on a catch from Collinsworth and a pass interference call as they attempted to tie the game up late.
They were facing a 1st and 10 from the Pirate 21-yard line when a holding call pushed them backed them up behind the chains. Coach Short then had to go to the air to try to pick up the first and Strickland’s pass back over the middle of the field was intercepted by Belfry linebacker Braxton Hatfield at the 10 yard line with 46 seconds left on the clock to seal the win for the Pirates.
“We had some guys banged up and some people not playing tonight, and Braxton (Hatfield) played all night long for us at fullback and linebacker. He made that big play for us and I’m really proud of him,” coach Haywood said of the sophomore after the game. “He’s kind of hung in there this year and kept working until he got on the field more. And that was just a huge play. We kept telling the defense that we needed someone step up and make a play, and he rose to the occasion.”
Both teams gained 229 yards of total offense on the night as they each struggled to gain momentum offensively. The Pirates ran for 203 yards on the ground compared to LC’s 180 yards rushing.
For Belfry, Dixon led the way with 21 rushes for 152 yards on the night while Hatfield added six carries for 32 yards and the first half score. Fletcher paced the ‘Dogs with 77 yards on 13 carries, Douglas Hall ran for 50 yards on 11 totes, and Ferguson added 47 yards on 18 rushes.
Strickland finished with 49 yards passing, one touchdown, and one interception and added 27 more yards on the ground.
The loss for Lawrence County is their 23rd straight at the hand of the Pirates since 2002 as they season came to an end with a final record of 8-4.
Score by Quarters
LCHS (8-4): 0 0 7 7 - 14
BHS (6-6): 14 0 0 7 - 21
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
B: Braxton Hatfield 3 yard run (Gideon Ireson Kick Good) 10:10
B: Caden Woolum 26 yard pass to Cameron Varney (Ireson Kick Good) 2:46
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
LC: Alex Strickland 10 yard pass to Nick Collinsworth (Logan Southers Kick Good) 6:18
Fourth Quarter
LC: Dylan Ferguson 5 yard run (Southers Kick Good) 11:42
B: Dixon 3 yard run (Ireson Kick Good) 5:54