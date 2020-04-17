SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) announced on Friday evening in a press release that a 78-year-old female from Pike County, who was admitted to the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center last week, has passed away due to complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The patient had been hospitalized at Tug Valley ARH since April 6 due to COVID-19.
Due to patient privacy laws, and out of respect for this patient and her family, they did not release any additional identifying details about the patient.
“Our hearts are broken that another life has sadly been lost to this virus,” Tug Valley ARH Community CEO Jeremy Hall said. “This patient was a member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones as they go through this time of loss.”
To date, 730 COVID-19 tests have been processed across the 13-hospital ARH system. Of these tests, eight have been positive, 656 were negative and 66 are still awaiting results from the labs where they are being processed.
While positive COVID-19 cases have not yet been as widespread in eastern Kentucky as some other areas, ARH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Maria Braman encourages the public to help control the spread of COVID-19 by limiting exposure to others and practicing the CDC recommendations for social distancing and hand-washing practices.
“This is a very contagious virus and it will not be the last case of COVID-19 we see in our communities. Most will have mild symptoms, however some will be sick enough to require hospital care, and sadly some will die from complications of COVID-19,” Dr. Braman said. “It is our responsibility as citizens to help control the spread of COVID-19 by limiting our exposure to others and practicing the CDC recommendations for social distancing and hand-washing practices. That is the only way we can get ahead of the spread of this virus.”
The death is the second in Pike County due to complications from COVID-19 out of a total of six positive cases in the county. A 62-year old male became the first Pike County resident to die from COVID-19 complications when he passed away at Pikeville Medical Center on Easter Sunday.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced in his Friday briefing that the state had 134 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of infected to 2,522. He announced eight additional deaths, which brings the toll in Kentucky to 137 as of Friday.