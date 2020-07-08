MADISON — Scott High School boys basketball second-year head coach Shawn Ballard said he believes the three-week, WVSSAC-sanctioned conditioning period his student-athletes just completed was a good way for them to get moving again after a long time off provided courtesy of COVID-19 guidelines.
“As it stands right now, we won’t be playing any games this summer, so we’re not trying to work them too hard,” Ballard said. “Our goal for this is where they’ve spent some time on the couch is to get them in good enough shape to where, once next week gets here and we can practice, that we can get after it and they can make it through a workout.”
Ballard said some players worked out on their own at home during the “stay at home” orders handed down by the Governor’s Office, but not all players had the luxury of having access to equipment.
“We were sending the guys some at-home workouts, but it was more strength-building and plyometric training,” he added. “You can do all of the sit-ups and push-ups that you want, but when you go to running up and down the court, it will be a different story.”
Regardless of what comes in terms of fall and winter sports in relation to pandemic guidelines, Ballard said he is preparing his student-athletes as though winter sports won’t be interrupted.
“I think that you have to approach it that way because we don’t know what the future holds so we are going to prepare for the most positive outcome,” he said. “I realize that around the start of our season, they are predicting another surge. All you can do is be prepared and if something out of our control happens, we’ll deal with that. We’ll be prepared to follow any guidelines set forth, but we are preparing right now as we normally would and I think that is good for the kids, too.”
The team is also preparing to compete in the absence of its top two scorers — Jon Jon Hamilton and Jagger Bell — and collective pivotal senior leadership lost to the graduation of players like Caleb Dingess and Gavin Cooper.
“We’ve got a lot of minutes to be replaced,” he said. “We’re going to have a different look and play a different style of basketball. Last year, we showed that a little bit and ran some zone defense and we ran a lot of sets offensively. This year, we are going to get up and down the floor and be a ‘system team.’”
He added, “We may not be the biggest or most athletic team on the floor at a given time, but our guys will know the game, they’ll play hard and they will play smart basketball. We have kids who bust their tails and that will put us in a good place moving forward.”
Scott’s season came to an end last season in the sectional semifinals as they fell to the No. 5-ranked Logan Wildcats, 70-63. The Skyhawks celebrated a successful (15-9) campaign in 2019-20.