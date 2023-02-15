The West Virginia Senate Health and Human Resources Committee on Thursday advanced a bill addressing issues in the embattled Public Employees Insurance Agency.
Senate Bill 268, which advances to the Senate Finance Committee, would ensure that PEIA reimburses all medical providers at a minimum of 110% the Medicare rate. Low reimbursement rates have caused hospitals to threaten to pull their participation in the program, with Wheeling Hospital making just such an announcement prior to the start of the legislative session.
The agency’s in-state reimbursement rate hasn’t been renegotiated since 2002, PEIA Chief Financial Officer and acting director Jason Haught said.
“It needed to be discussed and updated, and it just didn’t occur, unfortunately,” Haught said.
According to the bill, over the next five years, PEIA would incrementally increase the employer/employee cost share rate to 80/20. After the fifth year, PEIA would adjust the premium rate to the Medicare rate to maintain the cost share at that rate.
Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said the state’s PEIA liability through 2028 is about $1 billion, which includes a Rainy Day Fund created several years ago to bolster the agency.
“It gets into almost a $400 million-a-year base-builder. And it does that by a gradual change from an 80/20 plan to an 83/17 — and it goes on, and it goes on, and it goes on that way,” Tarr said. “The thing is, that becomes unsustainable.”
Tarr said the key is to stabilize that expense.
“We know we have that coming at us, if we do nothing. Something has to happen in order for us to continue to be able to provide health insurance for our state employees,” Tarr said.
Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, said he believes the reimbursement rate needs to be set in code, as proposed in the bill, in order to prevent the fluctuation that has created the present situation.
“We’ve got such a severe problem and we’ve got to come up with a solution. I do believe it needs to be in code so that we can adhere to that on an ongoing basis,” Plymale said.
The lead sponsor of the bill, Sen Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, was hopeful about the bill’s potential to stabilize the agency.
“We’re just trying to make sure that PEIA is there for many years into the future, and that it’s fiscally sustainable, and that it’s smoothed out to where future legislators aren’t having to fight with major budget impacts,” Takubo said.
Haught said he believes the agency can implement the requirements of the legislation.
“There’s nothing in here that I would consider too big to handle or too much of an issue to deal with. You know, a lot of this stuff is within the purview of the plan and has been done before. It’s just putting it in code now instead of the policies of the plan,” Haught said. “Setting the reimbursement in the code sections and setting the timeline of when 80/20 is to occur is a different way of handling this, but I think we can administer it as it is written.”
