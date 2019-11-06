“Then I went down to the potter’s house, and, behold, he wrought a work on the wheels. And the vessel that he made of clay was marred in the hand of the potter: so he made it again another vessel, as seemed good to the potter to make it
—(Jeremiah 18:3-4).”
This is a beautiful description of God’s involvement with his people. He is described as the master potter, and we are the clay. His powerful hands are capable to craft his extraordinary vision for our lives. It is amazing how he can take a broken life and mold it back together. Instead of throwing the ruined clay away, he creates a brand new vessel. He can also take average, mere clay and work a masterpiece of great value. This is what he can do for his people. If we surrender ourselves to the potter, he will transform us.
Why did the Lord compare us to clay and this particular trade? Pottery can be a lengthy process, especially for more complicated vessels. Some pieces can take longer than 3 weeks. First, clay has to be prepared and kneaded to be usable. Then, it takes patience to mold it into the desired shape as its centered on the wheel. More steps include drying, firing, glazing, and grinding to make the finished product. How much more complex does the process become with human beings? No doubt, this will involve a much more time-consuming and intricate job. At times we may wonder why we feel so much pressure. Or, we may wonder why the spiritual temperature can become so hot. It is the potters hand working in our lives. There are times where we all become impatient with the process. New Christians stumble often as they learn how to walk. We all get frustrated with our weaknesses and failures. God tells us to wait on some of our prayer requests, dreams, and promises from him. Why does it seem to take the Lord a long time to move on so many situations? A skilled potter will never rush his work on the wheel as so many details are time-sensitive. The greatest miracles take the longest time to achieve. If we desire to see God accomplish great things in our lives, we must be willing to wait on him. As human clay, lets surrender to the potter and trust the process. His finished product will be worthwhile.