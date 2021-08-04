WINFIELD, W.Va. — The first of 12 statewide public hearings on redrawing West Virginia’s legislative and congressional boundaries for the coming decade took place last Tuesday in Putnam County.
Residents were united in their comments made to the redistricting committee, asking members to shrink the number of House of Delegates districts in Putnam County that enter into neighboring counties. Ten people addressed the committee, but members of the public were outnumbered by the senators, delegates, political candidates and legislative staff that filled the Old Putnam County Courthouse courtroom.
Since the U.S. Census Bureau has not released results of the 2020 census, redistricting efforts will be complicated by the lack of specific population information. Those results are expected to come this fall, but committee members said they wanted to be out in front of the results with a general plan already in place. The West Virginia Constitution requires boundary lines be redrawn every 10 years, once census results are released.
Putnam resident Shirley Searls spoke first to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting, a bipartisan group made up of 10 senators and 25 delegates. Searls said members should look at decreasing the physical size of the five delegate districts in Putnam County, where all but one extends into neighboring counties. The 22nd District, which covers southern Putnam County, extends into Lincoln, Boone and Logan counties.
“We need to be able to keep the delegates and the senators as close to home as possible,” Searls said. “It’s not fair that those people get to control what happens in our county here.”
Only one district — the 15th, which includes central Putnam County — does not extend beyond county lines. Residents in the northern part of the county share the 13th District with parts of Mason and Jackson counties, and the 14th District with Mason. The 38th District, which includes the eastern part of the county, includes part of western Kanawha.
Only Raleigh County residents can make similar gripes. Six delegate districts spread into Raleigh County, but, unlike Putnam, boundary lines are drawn to better fit the larger county’s geography.
Ben Barkey, chairman of the Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee, told members the lines West Virginia uses now do not give residents a fair shake in the political process.
“It’s easy to see, especially with the delegate districts, Putnam County has been severely gerrymandered — probably the most gerrymandered county in the state of West Virginia,” Barkey said. “Without a specific proposal, it’s hard to comment on specifics, so, in general, I would request that the committee look at un-gerrymandering Putnam County.”
Barkey also recommended members hold a public hearing after the proposed bill for redistricting is written.
Tony Hodge, chairman of the Putnam County Republican Executive Committee, said he lives in the 22nd District and believes the next decade of boundaries should reflect the economies of different regions in West Virginia.
“Here in Putnam County, we are more of a suburban-type county, or agricultural,” Hodge said. “If you go down to Boone, Logan and parts of Lincoln (counties), it’s very much coal country. We support all that, but our interests — the things we do up here is a lot different than the things down there.”
Hodge also reminded members that a bill legislators passed in 2018 requires that West Virginia’s 67 House districts — which contain several multi-member districts — be redrawn to create 100 single-member districts during the next round of redistricting.
Jesse Lovejoy, a resident of Red House, said the sprawling House districts and gerrymandered nature of Putnam County have caused his family members to lose interest in politics.
“Being a Putnam native, we don’t see a lot of delegates come out of Putnam County. Most people will come from Mason County, and even the delegates that do come from Putnam County mostly have to go over to Mason County just to win an election,” Lovejoy said. “It really takes away the voice from people around here.”
Scott Smith, a Scott Depot resident, said he is now represented by a Kanawha County delegate, years after moving from Hurricane, where he was represented by a delegate who also did not live in Putnam County. He also asked for members to take a look at sprawling districts.
No comments were made about state Senate maps, which also will be redrawn. Smith was the only person to speak about congressional districts — West Virginia will drop from three to two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives because of population loss. Smith said it probably would be most wise to divide the state into northern and southern districts, separated by U.S. 50.
Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood asked that members respect municipal boundaries when drawing lines, and Putnam County Commissioner Andy Skidmore reminded members of the short window counties will have to prepare for elections between the release of a finalized redistricting map and pre-candidacy deadlines.
Nearby upcoming meetings are planned for 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington and 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9 at The Culture Center in Charleston.