A strong Halloween cold front will usher in the chilliest weather of fall so far by this weekend.
A powerful storm in the upper Ohio Valley will track north into the Great Lakes and push a cold front our way for Thursday. Unfortunately, that means some wet weather for Halloween with periods of moderate to heavy rain moving through. In addition, winds will turn quite gusty by afternoon and evening and there’s even the possibility of an evening thunderstorm with the cold front moving through. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for Halloween day and evening before that passage occurs.
Behind the front, we’ll dry out for Friday as sunshine returns, but it will feel like a completely different season. In spite of some sun, high temperatures will only reach around 50 degrees and gusty winds will make it feel even chillier on the first day of November.
With clear skies and winds dropping off Friday night, we’ll likely head toward freezing for the first time this season. Saturday will look great with blue sky and sunshine but once again we’ll only reach around 53 degrees in the afternoon.
Another night of freezing or below temperatures is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Don’t forget to turn the clock back an hour Saturday night before bed!
Sunny but chilly weather will persist through Sunday and early next week. Temperatures will reach around 50 Sunday and 55 Monday. We may creep back around 60 by Tuesday, which would be closer to normal for early November.
— Douglass Harlow, Chief Meteorologist WCHS/WVAH