WYOMING COUNTY ASSESSOR
Michael E. Cook (D)
304-732-8000
http://www.wyoming.wvassessor.com
WYOMING COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
Michael R. Prichard, president
Betty F. England
Allan R. Stiltner
Morgan K. “Mike” Davis
Dr. Douglas E. Lester
304-732-6262
http://boe.wyom.k12.wv.us/board-of-education/
https://www.facebook.com/Wyoming-County-Board-Of-Education-193371380714463/
WYOMING COUNTY CLERK
Jewell Aguilar (D)
304-732-8000
https://www.wycowv.com/county-clerk
WYOMING COUNTY COMMISSION
Silas Mullins Jr. (D)
Jason E. Mullins (D)
Samuel Muscari Sr. (D)
304-732-0007
https://www.wycowv.com/county-commission
WYOMING COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
David Stover
304-732-8000
http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/wyoming.html
WYOMING COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT District 27
Warren McGraw
304-732-7047
http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/wyoming.html
WYOMING COUNTY FAMILY COURT District 13
Louise Goldston
Suzanne McGraw
Eric Shuck
304-256-6749
http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/wyoming.html
WYOMING COUNTY MAGISTRATES (3 seats)
DIVISION 1: J.R. Boles
DIVISION 2: Craig Cook
DIVISION 3: Jeff Barlow
304-732-8000, ext. 218
http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/wyoming.html
WYOMING COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
Michael Cochrane (D)
304-732-8000
https://www.wycowv.com/prosecutor
https://www.facebook.com/Wyoming-County-Prosecuting-Attorneys-Office-465071450342521/
WYOMING COUNTY SHERIFF
C.S. Parker (D), deceased
304-732-8000 ext.301
https://www.wycowv.com/sheriff
https://www.facebook.com/Wyoming-County-Sheriffs-Office-498151483887432/
WYOMING COUNTY SURVEYOR
Sefton Stewart (R)
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE
District 9 (Raleigh, Wyoming and part of McDowell)
Sue Cline (R), sue.cline@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7807
Rollan Roberts (R), rollan.roberts@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7831
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE
District 21 (parts of Mingo, Wyoming and McDowell) - 1 seat
Mark Dean (R), mark.dean@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3265
District 24 (Most of Logan, part of Boone and Wyoming) - 2 seats
Ralph Rodighiero (D), ralph.rodighiero@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3297
Tim Tomblin (D), tim.tomblin@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3174
District 25 (Most of Wyoming, part of McDowell and Mercer) - 1 seat
Tony Paynter (R), tony.paynter@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3163
District 31 (Most of Raleigh, part of Wyoming) - 1 seat
Chris Toney (R), chris.toney@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3384
WEST VIRGINIA ELECTED OFFICIALS
Governor 304-558-2000 or 888-438-2731; http://governor.wv.gov
Jim Justice (R)
Agriculture Commissioner 304-558-3200
Kent Leonhardt (R)
Attorney General Hotline – 800-368-8808
Patrick Morrisey (R)
Auditor 877-982-9148
John McCuskey (R)
Secretary of State 304-558-6000
Mac Warner (R)
Treasurer 800-422-7498
John Perdue (D)
Supreme Court of Appeals 304-558-0145
Beth Walker, Chief Justice
Margaret Workman
John A. Hutchison
Tim Armstead
Evan Jenkins