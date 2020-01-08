WYOMING COUNTY ASSESSOR

Michael E. Cook (D)

304-732-8000

http://www.wyoming.wvassessor.com

WYOMING COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION 

Michael R. Prichard, president

Betty F. England

Allan R. Stiltner

Morgan K. “Mike” Davis

Dr. Douglas E. Lester

304-732-6262

http://boe.wyom.k12.wv.us/board-of-education/

https://www.facebook.com/Wyoming-County-Board-Of-Education-193371380714463/

WYOMING COUNTY CLERK

Jewell Aguilar (D)

304-732-8000

https://www.wycowv.com/county-clerk

WYOMING COUNTY COMMISSION

Silas Mullins Jr. (D)

Jason E. Mullins (D)

Samuel Muscari Sr. (D)

304-732-0007

https://www.wycowv.com/county-commission

WYOMING COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK 

David Stover

304-732-8000

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/wyoming.html

WYOMING COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT District 27

Warren McGraw

304-732-7047

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/wyoming.html

WYOMING COUNTY FAMILY COURT District 13

Louise Goldston

Suzanne McGraw

Eric Shuck

304-256-6749

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/wyoming.html

WYOMING COUNTY MAGISTRATES (3 seats)

DIVISION 1:  J.R. Boles

DIVISION 2:  Craig Cook

DIVISION 3: Jeff Barlow

304-732-8000, ext. 218

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/wyoming.html

WYOMING COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

Michael Cochrane (D)

304-732-8000

https://www.wycowv.com/prosecutor

https://www.facebook.com/Wyoming-County-Prosecuting-Attorneys-Office-465071450342521/

WYOMING COUNTY SHERIFF

C.S. Parker (D), deceased 

304-732-8000 ext.301

https://www.wycowv.com/sheriff

https://www.facebook.com/Wyoming-County-Sheriffs-Office-498151483887432/

WYOMING COUNTY SURVEYOR

Sefton Stewart (R) 

 

WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE

District 9 (Raleigh, Wyoming and part of McDowell)

Sue Cline (R), sue.cline@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7807

Rollan Roberts (R), rollan.roberts@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7831

WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE 

District 21 (parts of Mingo, Wyoming and McDowell) - 1 seat

Mark Dean (R), mark.dean@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3265

 

District 24 (Most of Logan, part of Boone and Wyoming) - 2 seats

Ralph Rodighiero (D), ralph.rodighiero@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3297

Tim Tomblin (D), tim.tomblin@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3174

District 25 (Most of Wyoming, part of McDowell and Mercer) - 1 seat

Tony Paynter (R), tony.paynter@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3163

District 31 (Most of Raleigh, part of Wyoming) - 1 seat

Chris Toney (R), chris.toney@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3384

WEST VIRGINIA ELECTED OFFICIALS

Governor 304-558-2000 or 888-438-2731; http://governor.wv.gov

Jim Justice (R)

Agriculture Commissioner 304-558-3200

Kent Leonhardt (R)

Attorney General Hotline – 800-368-8808

Patrick Morrisey (R)

Auditor 877-982-9148

John McCuskey (R) 

Secretary of State 304-558-6000

Mac Warner (R)

Treasurer 800-422-7498

John Perdue (D)

Supreme Court of Appeals 304-558-0145

http://www.courtswv.gov

Beth Walker, Chief Justice

Margaret Workman

John A. Hutchison

Tim Armstead 

Evan Jenkins 