HUNTINGTON — As 2019 closes this week, there were several banner moments within the sports world that will be remembered for years to come.
Here is a look at some of those moments and the impact they had around the Tri-State sports scene.
1. MU announces land purchase for baseball stadium
For nearly 50 years, talk of a baseball stadium near campus for the Thundering Herd had been exactly that — just talk.
On a late February day, Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams helped to change all that, announcing that a land purchase had taken place to facilitate the construction of a baseball facility for the Herd at the location of the old Flint Pigments Group property at 5th Avenue and 24th Street.
The land was purchased with monies funded through Huntington’s winnings from the America’s Best Communities competition in 2017 and an additional $250,000 from the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
Hamrick said the state-of-the-art facility is expected to seat 3,500 people and the target date has been set for the season-opener in March 2021.
2. Jon Elmore breaks MUs all-time scoring record
The crowning achievement in the career of Marshall men’s basketball player Jon Elmore came on a Tuesday night, March 19, in the Herd’s opening game of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament as Elmore passed Skip Henderson to stake claim as the all-time leading scorer in Thundering Herd history.
Elmore’s record came after he grabbed a defensive rebound, went up the court and hit a layup while being fouled on the play, which came with 10:25 left in the Herd’s 78-73 win over IUPUI that advanced the team to the CIT quarterfinals.
The Charleston native finished the game with 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals in the contest.
3. No. 11 Marshall tops WVU, 2-1, in NCAA College Cup
It was a banner season for Marshall’s men’s soccer program under Chris Grassie as the team won both the Conference USA regular-season and tournament titles in 2019.
However, the top moment of the season came on a chilly Sunday afternoon, Nov. 24, at Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex as Marshall earned its first-ever NCAA tournament win with a 2-1 decision over in-state foe West Virginia.
The matchup was the first between the teams in 15 seasons, which added a bit of bad blood to the air at Hoops Family Field.
Marshall was the aggressor from the onset, but needed a late first-half goal from freshman sensation Milo Yosef off a corner kick to take control just two minutes before halftime.
The Herd defense made it stand up in front of a record crowd of 2,126 fans, which was the most of any first- or second-round crowd in the NCAA College Cup.
4. WV Board of Education approves four-class proposal
A hotly debated topic reached fever pitch on July 11 when the West Virginia Board of Education approved a two-year pilot program for a four-class system in boys and girls basketball, beginning in 2020-21.
“I think, clearly, it gives us the opportunity to balance the classes, at least in basketball, and recognize there are things other than enrollment that are important factors in determining where schools should be placed,” WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said.
The topic came under scrutiny because the system changed from one with three classes in which enrollment was the sole factor to a new system that had four classes with enrollment determining 70% of a school’s class.
Three other factors accounted for 10% apiece in placing a team: proximity of a school to its county seat, proximity of a school to a city whose population exceeds 10,000 and the school’s socioeconomic status.
5. Marshall men’s basketball wins CIT Championship
Marshall completed another successful season under head coach Dan D’Antoni while seniors Jon Elmore and C.J. Burks put the exclamation point on their elite careers as the Thundering Herd defeated Green Bay to win the CIT Championship at Cam Henderson Center. on April 4.
Burks led Marshall with 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists to earn MVP honors of the title game. It capped a career in which he finished No. 5 overall in scoring.
Elmore had 17 points and six rebounds as he exited as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,638 points.
Green Bay led 58-51 with 13:40 left, but Burks led a 21-4 run that helped Marshall take over, which completed a 23-14 season.
6. HHS’s Wright, SV’s Nester bring attention to Signing Day
All eyes were on the Tri-State area on National Signing Day, Feb. 6, for the Class of 2019 as Huntington High’s Darnell Wright and Spring Valley’s Doug Nester were the top available offensive line prospects left within the class.
ESPN crews made their way to Huntington High School’s auditorium to find out Wright’s destination, which ended with him choosing Tennessee over West Virginia and others.
Meanwhile, down the road, Nester was one of the top flips of the class as he switched from being committed to Ohio State to signing with Virginia Tech at Spring Valley.
Both players took those opportunities and ran with them, living up to their billing as Top-100 overall prospects as they each went on to start during their freshman seasons with their respective universities.
7. Cabell Midland, Ironton reach championship games
Cabell Midland and Ironton each made it to their respective state’s pinnacle matchup as each took part in the 2019 state football championships.
On Dec. 7, the Knights’ season ended at 13-1 overall after they fell to Martinsburg, 49-21. Cabell Midland fell behind 14-0 early before powering back to knot the game, only to see a 35-point surge in a three-minute stretch signal their undoing in the late first half.
Jakob Caudill finished with 164 yards for the Knights, while J.J. Roberts added 106 yards on 16 carries with all three touchdowns.
Just hours later, Ironton took the field looking to earn another state title in their storied history.
But Kirtland was able to hold off the Fighting Tigers in a 17-7 win at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The game featured a defensive feel, and the game’s biggest defensive play came in the final seconds of the first half when Kirtland was able to stop Ironton inside the 1-yard line to take a 10-0 lead into the locker room.