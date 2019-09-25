By DAVE MORRISON
The Independent Herald
SHADY SPRING — If nothing else, Wyoming East and Westside both have a multitude of younger basketball players getting some game action against their peers in the Shady Spring Fall Basketball League.
With a bulk of probable starters playing football or other fall sports, many teams had trouble fielding teams in the final week of the regular season. Wyoming East and Westside both had enough.
Both, however, were on the losing end of their games Wednesday at Shady Spring High School.
Bluefield, Graham and Greater Beckley Prep were the only other schools that fielded teams for the final week of the regular season.
Both Wyoming County teams lost to Graham, Virginia, and by nearly identical scores.
Westside fell by 15, 52-37 and Wyoming East lost by 15 as well, 51-36.
Westside dressed just five players for their contest, and fell behind at the half 24-11.
Westside found their footing in the second half, despite being outscored 28-26 in the half.
Evan Colucci, who saw more and more action off the Westside bench last year as the season wore on, led the way with 13 points. Shandell Adkins, who has shown improvement over the course of the fall, added 11 points and Noah Lusk added nine. Austin Cline had four points.
Graham was led by Chase Dawson with 16 points; Nick Owens, who has had a solid fall for the G-Men, had 11 and Logan Simmons added 10 points.
Wyoming East, missing as many as four starters playing football for the No. 3 ranked Warriors, had seven dress for its game against Graham (Graham had eight players).
Graham hit seven 3s in the first half (three by Chance Dawson) in taking a 29-21 lead at the break.
The G-Men were all to build on that lead and finish off the victory, despite adding just one more 3 pointer.
Freshman Garrett Mitchell had a team-high 12 points for the Warriors and Tanner Whitten added 10 points. Randy Raye added seven, Anthony Martin four and Tucker Cook three.
GBC Prep, a team made up of post-graduate students, beat Bluefield 45-32. All-state point guard Braeden Crews led the Beavers with 14. Tyrese Hairston and Ray Ray Brown had eight and Caden Fuller four.
David Graves led the Graham squad with 15 points, Dawson had 15 and Nick Owens had 11.
The playoffs are set to start this week.