SUMMERSVILLE - It might not be the shot heard around the state, but Wyoming East definitely opened some eyes with its 22-18 victory over Nicholas County Friday night at War Memorial Stadium.
It was the school's first football victory over Nicholas County and was the first time Wyoming East has started 2-0 since 2013 when the Warriors started 3-0.
In what was a complete turnaround from last year's 48-6 loss to Nicholas at the War Zone, Wyoming East rushed for 205 yards. Caleb Bower rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown (plus two 2-point conversions, which were important in the grand scheme of things) and Chase York rushed for 82 yards and two scores in the victory.
Last season in a forgettable loss during a 2-8 season, Wyoming East rushed for 69 yards in the game.
Friday night the Warriors had two players with over 80 in the first half.
In the second half it was a defensive slugfest and Wyoming East made play after play to hold Nicholas at bay.
"Huge win for the program," coach Larry Thompson said. "Wyoming East football is back on the map. I'm proud of these young men and the coaching staff. Hats off to Nicholas County. They are an excellent team. They will probably make the postseason. Those kids battled. Our kids battled. This senior class is going to leave their legacy. The kids did everything we asked them to do. I couldn't ask for a better program, a better team, tonight."
There were opportunities for the Grizzlies in the second half. Nicholas County wide receiver Luke LeRose, a basketball prodigy who has already scored over 2,000 points and is playing his second season of high school football, found himself locked in one-on-one coverage with linebacker Caleb Bower. He got behind the Warriors defender but Bower recovered and made a great play to break up the pass.
Defensive back Caden Lookabill, seemingly everywhere on this night, broke up as pass for Kyle Groves in the end zone late that could have won it. Groves seemed to have the ball until Lookabill knocked it away.
The Warriors twice turned the Grizzlies over on downs in the final five minutes.
Lookabill uncorked a 57-yard punt that pinned the Grizzlies inside their own 10 to start one of those series. He averaged 44.4 yards on five punts.
"We had some chances," Nicholas County coach Gene Morris said. "We dropped one in the end zone that would have been a spectacular catch but still was an opportunity."
On Friday the 13th, the stars aligned for the Warriors.
After scoring just six points in all of last year's game, the Warriors scored eight on their first possession, when York went 58 yards down the far sideline, outracing two Grizzlies defenders to the end zone.
"Chase York exemplifies grit," Thompson said. "That kid is a stud. He and Caleb Bower back there together are two of the toughest kids in the state. When Chase gets the ball in his hand he refuses to be tackled and that is what he did on that run."
York was nonchalant about the whole thing.
"It just feels good to be back on the football field," York said. "I haven't played since eighth grade."
The Grizzlies wasted little time answering, quarterback Timmy Baker finding Luke LeRose on a pass play covering 48 yards to the end zone making it 8-6.
Baker would attempt one more pass but exit the game with an injury. Justin Hill also didn't play a bulk of the game with an injury.
"We are about like anybody else in the state of West Virginia," Morris said after the game. "If you lose two big players, your offense is going to struggle. I give Wyoming East credit. They played well. We made some good adjustments at the half to slow their running game. But we just couldn't find any footing offensively after our quarterback went down."
Wyoming East again drove down the field and Bower finished a second quarter drive with a two-yard run.
His two-point conversion made it 16-6.
Again the Grizzlies answered, as they did all evening, this one via special teams when Tyler Sedlock returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a score.
York and Sedlock were again in the spotlight in the final scores. York scored on a short run, two yards and Sedlock on an inside reverse from 8 yards out.
That was the final score of the game.
The Warriors rushed for over 160 yards at the half and finished with 205 in the game.
"Our offensive line worked hard all week and it really showed," left tackle Tanner Jenkins said. "Nobody expected us to win. We were an underdog. But I knew we could win."
The difference ended up being due to Bower's two conversion runs.
A battle of attrition ensued in the second half, but Wyoming East had enough to answer the bell.
York was ejected for the game but the Warriors are going to appeal and Warriors coaches expect it to be overturned after WVSSAC officials view the game film.
"They said I kicked LeRose in the head on a kickoff (late in the second) and on the video I was five yards away from the play," York said. "You can see that clearly, so I think for sure it will be overturned."
Morris again praised the Warriors in the postgame.
"It's a unique thing that's kind of molded around what they do best," Morris said. "Being physical, being big and running downhill. They have a good little stable of running backs and I thought they did a real good job with what they have. They just took it to us in the first half and they played hard."
It was, at the end of the day, just one game on the schedule - but it was a signal.
"People are always going to doubt us, but we've been saying we have the talent we just have to put it all together," receiver/defensive end Jake Bishop said. "That's what we've done. We're going to have a great team, I feel."
"We played the whole four quarters tonight," Center Josh Reilley said. "I think this will amp it (the program) up."
Clay Lester had 10 tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks to lead the Warriors defense. Jenkins had eight tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks, McQuade Canada seven tackles and Alex Hall six tackles..
Wyoming East will travel to Oak Hill Friday night to take on Oak Hill which has struggled at 0-3 to start the season.
Wyoming East 22, Nicholas County 18
Wyoming East 8 14 0 0 - 22
Nicholas County 6 12 0 0 - 18
First quarter
WE - Chase York 58 run (Caleb Bower run), 8:38
NC - Luke LeRose 48 pass from Timmy Baker (run failed), 7:19
Second quarter
WE - Bower 2 run (Bower run). 9:18
NC - Tyler Sedlock 82 kick return (pass failed), 9:07
WE - Chase York 2 run (pass failed), 5:49
NC - Sedlock 8 run (pass failed), 2:31.
Individual statistics
Rushing - WE: McQuade Canada 1-0, Chase York 7-82-2, Seth Ross 3-(minus-10), Brandon Simpson 2-(minus-3), Caleb Bower 28-124-1, Alex Hall 3-12. NC: Luke LeRose 5-21, Timmy Baker 6-7, Justin Hill 3-30, Jordan McKinney 2 -(minus-12), Zach O'Dell 12-41, Jacob Williams 1-1, Tyler Sedlock 3-2-1
Passing - WE: Seth Ross 4-13-0-43-0. NC: Luke LeRose 1-9-0-31-0, Timmy Baker 1-2-0-48-1, Jordan McKinney 3-6-0-21-0.
Receiving - WE: Caden Lookabill 1-26, 1-(minus-3), Jake Bishop 2-19. NC: Luke LeRose 1-48-1, Kyle Groves 3-43, Zach O'Dell 1-14, Garrett Kesterson 1-(minus-5).