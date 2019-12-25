NEW RICHMOND — Chase York poured in 36 points, including a 12 of 14 showing at the free throw line, as Wyoming East beat Independence 76-57.
The 36 points was the most by a Warrior player since Austin Canada scored 38 against Westside in 2014.
Independence hung around until the half, trailing by nine, 39-30, at the break.
But a 20-12 third quarter helped spread the margin to 17 and the Patriots, coached by former state Sen. Mike Green, could not catch up.
McQuade Canada had 19 points for the Warriors.
Former Wyoming East player Jared Cannady had 23 points, including five 3 pointers. Atticus Goodson added 11 points.
Friday Wyoming East 76, Independence 57
Independence (1-3): Jared Cannady 9 0-0 23, Zach Bolen 0 0-0 0, Atticus Goodson 5 1-5 11, Carter Adkins 3 0-0 8, Garrett Brooks 0 0-0 0, Marcell Guy 2 1-2 5, Josh Perry 0 1-2 1, Chance Spencer 0 0- 0, Cyrus Goodson 3 3-5 9. TOTALS: 22 6-14 57
Wyoming East (1-1): Chase York 11 12-14 36, Logan Miller 0 0-0 0, Caden Lookabill 2 4-4 9, McQuade Canada 5 6-7 19, Tanner Whitten 4 0-0 8, Jake Bishop 0 2-3 2, Anthony Martin 0 0-2 0, Chandler Johnson 1 0-1 2, Tucker Cook 0 0-0 0, Matt Caldwell 0 0-0 0, Garrett Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Nate Parsons 0 0-0 0, TOTALS: 23 24-31 76.
Independence: 12 18 12 15 — 57
Wyoming East: 18 21 20 17 — 76
Three-point goals: I: 7 (Cannady 5, Adkins 2), WE:6 (York 2, Lookabill 1, Canada 3)Fouled out — none.
Henderson Prep 67, Wyoming East 65
CHAPMANVILLE — Wyoming East battled back from way down for the second time in three games, but once again just could not get over the hump against a great opponent.
Akhiris Holden made two free throws late. McQuade Canada’s desperation 3 hit off the rim and bounced away.
Tanner Whitten led the Warriors in scoring with 23 points. McQuade Canada had 11 and Chase York followed up his big performance Friday night with 11 points as well.
Kalib Mathews had 17 points for Henderson Prep and Holden had 11.
Wyoming East will face Patriot, Virginia, on Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the E-Z Stop Tournament at Wyoming East and the Warriors face T.C.Williams on Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the tournament.
Saturday Henderson Prep 67, Wyoming East 65
Wyoming East (1-2): Chase York 2 6-6 11, Logan Miller 1 0-0 3, Caden Lookabill 3 0-0 8, McQuade Canada 4 0-0 11, Tanner Whitten 8 2-3 23, Jacob Bishop 2 1-1 5, Antony Martin 1 2-2 4. TOTALS: 21 11-12 65
Henderson Prep: J. Venable 4 0-0 8, N. Green 0 0-0 0, K. Mathews 7 2-17, J. Wavely 2 1-2 6, A. Holden 6 1-2 13, D. Allen 3 3-4 9, O. Evans 0 0-0 0, K. Franklin 0 0-0 0, J. Small 1 0-0 2, J. Burchett 1 0-0 2, K. Royster 1 2-2 4, J. Hart 0 0-0 0, N. Weaver 0 2-2 2, M. Hargrove 0 2-2 2. TOTALS: 26 13-16 67.
Wyoming East: 10 17 18 20 — 65
Henderson Prep: 14 17 15 21 — 67
Three-point field goals: WE: 12 (York 1, Miller 1, Lookabill 2, Canada 3, Whitten 5) HP: 2 (Mathews. 1, Waverly 1) Fouled out — None