By DAVE MORRISON
The Independent-Herald
CLEAR FORK — Wyoming East freshman Colleen Lookabill wasn’t exactly new to the Westside High School cross country course, site of the Westside Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
She had transversed the course, albeit at a little shorter distance, during middle school meets in the past.
Even with her course knowledge, Lookabill was wondering if the elements weren’t conspiring against her strategy she was hoping to employ for the event.
“It was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be, it was hot outside and the sun kind of drains you,” Lookabill said after the race.
Oh yes, that strategy?
“Pace off the Nicholas County girl (sophomore Kathleen Walkup), ” Lookabill said. “She beat me in the last meet by a couple of minutes.”
Given the hot weather, it might not have been the perfect conditions. The strategy, however, was spot on.
Following on Walkup’s heels most of the way across the course, Lookabill made her move as the finish line drew near and finished with a time of 23:16.8, good enough for second-place overall. Walkup was third at 23:25.2.
Given the results, the strategy worked out even a little better than Lookabill had hoped.
“I didn’t expect to beat the Nicholas County girl,” she said. “It’s my first year running in high school.”
The first time they had met, Walkup won by 1:40, which shows the leaps and bounds of Lookabill’s improvement. With that comes increased expectations, she said.
“Mine have especially gone way up high,” Lookabill said. “Hopefully go to states, and as a team also, and place in the top two in regionals.”
PikeView’s Erin O’Sullivan easily won the girls event with a time of 20:15.6.
Lookabill, also an outstanding basketball player, has only been running cross country for two years.
She came upon the sport the way many runners do.
“My friend asked me if I wanted to run and I didn’t know what it was really at the time,” Lookabill said. “But after that I started improving, getting better and falling in love with the sport.”
Wyoming East coach Randall McKinney is certainly glad she did.
“She is just a good athlete that can play any sport,” McKinney said. “Now she is learning strategies to make her one of the better runners. And the cool part? She is just a freshman.”
She helped the Wyoming East girls to a season-best runner up finish in the event which is also the site of the regional meet in October.
Westside’s Alyssa Wells also had a good finish placing fifth. The junior had a time of 24:30.4.
Lookabill’s teammate, freshman Abby Russell, was 10th at 25:33.6.
Other Wyoming East finishers (with place and time) were: senior Cecily Adkins (17, 29:01.0), sophomore Brianna Cook (18, 29:18.6) and sophomore Hannah Blankenship (30, 35:36.8).
Other finishers from Westside were senior Britney Cochran (12, 26:39.1), freshman Keisha Holstein (33, 37:44.9), and sophomore Emily Johnson (43, 45:11.1).
“Both teams had their best finishes of the year,” McKinney said. “The girls finished second, the boys finished third. Hopefully the trend will continue and by the third week in October (regional week) we will be performing at a high level.”
The real questions is, how would Lookabill fair in a race against her brother Caden, a senior three-sport athlete at the school?
“I could probably beat him at long pace,” she said. “Sprinting, he has a longer stretch, so he could probably beat me at sprinting.”
Lookabill plans to also play basketball and run track at Wyoming East.
“I like basketball,” she said. “I’ve been doing it since first grade and it is my favorite. But this one can get me to college hopefully.”
As her improvement has shown, the sky is certainly the limit. She ran at a 7:30 pace on the regional course at Tuesday’s meet.
The Wyoming East boys placed third overall. Their finishers were: Jacob Ellison (8, 19:12.7), Jared Sandy (15, 19:46.9), Tucker Cook (16, 19:48.5), Garrett Mitchell (29, 21:07.7), Nate Parson (32, 21:17.9), Aaron Jarrell (56, 23:19.9), Cody Whitt (68, 24:36.9), Elijah Cameron (73, 25:12.0), Noah Cameron (90, 28:18.2) and Dylan Daniels (96, 29:29.4).
Westside, which finished sixth overall, were led by: Logan Vance (14, 19:27.8), Kody Blackburn (25, 20:39.1), Noah Vance (36, 21:40.2), Cody Vance (42, 22:07.0), Austin Holstein (46, 22:18.7), Phillip Fox (64, 24:16.0), Elijah Ellis (65, 24:19.8), Hunter White (75, 25:25.2), Delwood Blankenship (95, 29:25.9) and Aydan Nash (99, 33:35.0).
The PikeView girls, led by O’Sullivan’s victory, finished first, followed by Wyoming East and Clay County.
Nicholas County won the overall boys championship, followed by Shady Spring, Wyoming East, PikeView, Clay County and Westside.
Preston Prather of Nicholas County won the boys title (17:58.3), followed by Jared Holstein of Shady Spring (18:24.6), Trey Stanley of Richwood (18:25.5) and PikeView teammates Logan Keaton (18:31.3) and Braden Ward (18:31.7).