NEW RICHMOND - Wyoming East's Seth Ross feels like a kid in a candy store when he surveys the additions in the Warriors offense.
The senior, who threw for 830 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago, already returned his top two receivers from last season.
This season, several of the school's top athletes, and a transfer from Summers County, have given Ross added depth and more weapons as the Warriors continue their three-week summer practice.
Back are the team's top two receivers Jake Bishop (28 receptions and five touchdowns) and Caden Lookabill (9-131-1). Now he has a stable with the likes of first-year players like McQuade Canada, Brandon Simpson, Anthony Martin, Chase York and Summers transfer Keandre Sarver.
"Keandre is long and athletic and is a great addition, and everyone knows McQuade (an all-state basketball player) from basketball but he has really been hitting the weight room and learning the routes," Ross said. "These guys are going to make my job a lot easier."
Sarver caught 17 passes for 390 yards last season and had 51 tackles on defense.
In five 7 on 7 competitions, the Warriors varsity finished 20-2 this summer.
That adds to the hype around the team since Larry Thompson took over the program earlier this year.
"The turnout is really different; we have a more guys playing and there is a lot more talk about the team," Ross said. "There is a buzz and it seems to be getting bigger. I know people say it all the time, but people are buying in to what Coach is saying and what we are trying to do."
Not only is the passing game gaining some weapons to stretch the field, but also the team returns its entire line from a season ago.
"Everything we do starts up front and we have a lot of talent up front," Ross said.
Tanner Jenkins is the leader of the line and he was named the lineman of the camp at West Virginia's 7 on 7 event.
"Tanner is an absolute stud - I will tell you that - and he is the leader of the line," Ross said. "He's gotten stronger and center Josh Reilley has really come on working hard in the weight room. I always say it all starts up front and we will ride those guys as far as they will take us."
Last year, teams were able to key on the Warriors depending on whether or not Ross was under center or in shotgun formation, although rising junior running back Caleb Bower (174 carries, 1,290 yards, 7.4 yards per carry, seven 100-plus rushing games and 12 touchdowns) was rarely slowed down.
Bower recently went to WVU Camp and ran a 4.64 40, a personal best.
"We're going to run a lot of RPO (run/pass option) stuff," Ross said. "I feel pretty comfortable in the offense. I feel like this year if we need to pass, we can do that and if we need to run it down a team's throat, we can do that, too."
Wyoming East's last playoff team was in 2014, when the Warriors started the season 0-3 but finished with seven straight wins, losing 39-0 in the the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
Many feel like the Warriors of 2019, with Larry Thompson, who led Mount View to the second round of the Class A playoffs last year, are going to be the team to beat.
"That 2014 team is first team I really remember watching, my brother (Christian Ross) was a freshman on that team," Ross said. "We have had some good teams. Obviously the 1999 (14-0 state championship) team was great. I don't think expectations will bother us. There is pressure to everything you do in life. We just have to block all that out and take care of what we need to do."
Wyoming East is off to a great start in that regard.