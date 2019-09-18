By TIMBO STEWART
For the Independent Herald
WAR - The Wyoming East Middle Football team evened its record at 1-1 with a 42-0 victory over Southside Middle played in War, the most southern town in West Virginia.
Braxton Morgan opened the scoring with a 38-yard touchdown run, with Dylan Burks completing the 2-point conversion.
Also in the first quarter Dylan Burks ran for a 43-yard touchdown, with Quarterback Jackson Danielson running the two-point conversion. The final first-quarter touchdown was a 15-yard run by Arianna McKinney. The conversion failed but East had a 22-0 lead after one quarter of play.
The lone second quarter touchdown was a 15-yard run by Devan Walls; Hunter Blankenship ran the ball in for the two-point conversion. John Castle scored on a 9-yard run for the lone third quarter score, and the conversion attempt was no good. Hunter Blankenship returned the ball for a 12-yard touchdown after Dylan Burks blocked a punt.
Five quarterback sacks were recorded for East: two for Dylan Burks, and one each for Gaige Cooper, Dozer Hatfield, and Jacob Cooper. Isaiah Tilley led tackles with four.
Dylan Burks and Dozer Hatfield had 3 each while Dakota Stover, Miken Smyth, and Gaige Cooper each had two tackles.
Aiden Burgess, Devan Walls, John Castle, Austin Criss, Tracy Roberts, Charlie Simmons, Jordan Collins, Steven Clemins, and Jacob Cooper. East had 9 first downs in the contest.
Getting all purpose yardage for kickoff returns were Arianna McKinney with 7 yards; Gaige Cooper had 22 yards, and Aiden Morgan with 20 yards.
The Warriors are idle next week, and will return to action at home on Sept. 26, hosting the Trap Hill Wildcats.