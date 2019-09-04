By TIMBO STEWART
For the Independent Herald
GARDNER - The Wyoming East Middle School Warriors' Football team traveled to PikeView Saturday, Aug. 31, to participate in a grid-o-rama hosted by PikeView.
East began the day's play against AAA Princeton.
The Warriors started the game keeping the football on the ground, but the much larger Princeton squad had considerable success stopping the Warriors rushing game. A switch to the passing game produced much better results and opened up the run game with East scoring on a 7-yard quarterback keeper by Jackson Danielson.
Individual rushing yardage against Princeton also included: Aiden Burgess with 23 yards, Ariana McKinney with a 20-yard run, Dylan Burks with 6 yards, Gaige Cooper with 4 yards, Braxton Morgan with 2 yards and John Castle and Dakota Stover with one yard each.
Ariana Mckinney amassed 17 yards receiving and Braxton Morgan had a pass reception for 9 yards.
Defensive statistics included 4 tackles and 1 quarterback sack by Dylan Burks; 2 tackles each for Dakota Stover, Hunter Blankenship, and Braxton Morgan and one tackle each for Jackson Danielson, Gaige Cooper, Devan Walls, Marcus Perkey, Gavin Green, and Tracy Roberts.
Wyoming East also faced the host Pikeview Panthers, who sized up equally with the Warriors.
The Panthers were not able to contain the Warrior running backs during the contest, as Braxton Morgan scored on an 8-yard touchdown run, followed by a 40-yard TD run by Dylan Burks.
Burks ran a total of 70 yards, Braxton Morgan had 19 yards, Arianna McKinney had 16 yards and Charlie Simmons ran for 5 yards.
Quarterback Danielson's lone pass completion was to Gaige Cooper for one yard.
The Warriors excelled on defense, led by Dylan Burks with 2 tackles and an incredible four QB sacks. John Castle, Braxton Morgan, and Arianna Mckinney had two tackles each; and Gaige Cooper, Brady Morgan, and Dozer Hatfield had an individual tackle. Braxton Morgan also had a QB sack, and Tommy Wikel and Jackson Danielson each deflected a Panther pass.
Also seeing playing time for coaches Verdis Walls and Dakota Paynter were: Lexie Wikel, Steve Clemins, Landon Lester, Tristin Hash, Jacob England, Micheal Johnson, Brok Hash, Jordan Collins, Alex Hearns, Austin Criss, JJ Cooper, Isaiah Tilley, Miken Smyth, Aiden Morgan, and Steven Blankenship.
Wyoming East will travel to Eastern Greenbrier Middle for the season opener Thursday, Sept 5.