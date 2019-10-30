NEW RICHMOND — Well, it certainly started out on a high note.
It only took 19 second for Wyoming East Middle to get on the scoreboard when Dylan Burks returned the opening kickoff 54 yards for a touchdown.
Jackson Danielson added the two-point conversion to give the Warriors an 8-0 lead over Mount View.
From there in went the the other way and it went quickly, which made sense with the speed Mount View brought to the table in what was to be a 42-8 victory.
Wyoming East ended the season with a 1-5 record.
They will play Oceana on Oct. 30 in the county championship.
Mount View’s Tydrez Clements started the visitors on the way with a 49 yard run and Tavious Richardson added a scoring run from 32 yards out to give the Knights the lead.
And Clements made sure it did not stay there, scoring three times in the second quarter on runs of 21, 50 and 31 yards.
Mount View had a commanding 34-8 lead at the half.
Mount View’s Landon Hall scored a 51-yard run in the third quarter.
The teams played a scoreless fourth quarter.
Dylan Burks had 46 yards to lead the Warriors rushing game, and Arianna McKinney amassed 23 yards.
Jackson Danielson completed a 3 yard pass to Braxton Morgan.
Defensively, Lexie Wikel, John Castle, and Dylan Burks led tackles with 3 each and Burks had a quarterback sack.
Braxton Morgan, Dakota Stover, and Gaige Cooper had 2 tackles each.
The eighth-graders and their parents were recognized in a pregame ceremony: Dustin Bowen, Dylan Burks, Jackson Danielson, Cole Lambert, Arianna McKinney, Brady Morgan, J J Cooper, Bryson Huff, Bryson Hunt, and Lexie Wikel.
Eastern Greenbrier 50, Oceana 14
Eastern Greenbrier built up a 36-0 lead and cruised to an easy victory Thursday over Oceana.
The Indians Ashton Reed did have a good game, rushing for a touchdown and throwing for another in the loss.
Reed finished with 52 yards on eight carries and also had the 8–yard scoring strike to Ivan Clay.
The halfback option pass came in the third quarter and Reed’s 45-scoring run was in the fourth quarter.
Brock Kamits and Trey Paynter each finished with five tackles to lead the defense. Chase Osborne and Hunter Vance had four tackles each and Parker Lambert and Reed had three tackles each.
Up next is the county championship against Wyoming East on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Oceana beat Wyoming East 42-0 during the regular season.