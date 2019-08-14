The last three Class AA state champions were in action in Wyoming County last week as high school golf teed off in West Virginia.
With it, the sports season for 2019-20 opened up around the area. Of course Westside is the defending Class AA state champion and Wyoming East won the two previous state titles.
The first match of the season was on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Clear Fork Valley Golf Club and Wyoming East, led by a 37 from Logan Miller and a 38 from Ethan Bradford, beat Westside 115-126. Chapmanville, led by low-round 37 from Reid Dingess, finished third at 127.
Jacob Cochran had the low round for Westside with a 39. Wyoming East also had a second team in the match and it finished at 155.
On Thursday, the Warriors and Renegades traveled to Twin Falls Resort for a four-team event with Independence and Liberty.
Wyoming East shot a match-low 124 to beat Westside, which turned in a 150.
Independence had a 177.
Here are the results from the first matches of the year.
At Clear Fork Valley Golf Club
Top three scores counted
Team Scoring: Wyoming East 115, Westside 126, Chapmanville 127, Wyoming East 2 155
Individual scoring: WE: Ethan Bradford 38, Logan Miller 37, Matt Caldwell 40, Connor Hall 45, Jacob Pinter 43, Levi Walker 50
W: Jacob Cochran 39, McKenzie Browning 41, Wyatt Osborne 58, Brady Lester 59
C : Reid Dingess 37, Andi Bledsoe 49, Hayden Farley, Brandon Hurd 47, Levi Bailey 51
WE2: Caleb Simmons 48, Tyler Haynes 54, Ty Dominick 56, Chad Simmons 52.
At Twin Falls Resort.
Top three scores counted
Team scoring: Wyoming East 124, Westside 150, Independence 177, Liberty N-A.
Individual ascoring: WE: Ethan Bradford 39, Logan Miller 43, Jacob Pinter 42, Connor Hall 45, Caleb Simmons 44.
W: Jacob Cochran 44, McKenzie Browning 46, Wyatt Osborne 61, Owen Haman 60
I: Andy Lester 58, Carter Adkins 51, Hunter Mullins 71, Alex Gilson 68.