BRADSHAW — Wyoming put a little polish on the regular season, capping it with a 60-43 victory against River View Thursday night.
Skylar Davidson had 21 points and six assists and Daisha Summers had 19 points and 13 rebounds, her second consecutive double-double.
They were the only double figure scorers but the Lady Warriors got seven points from Hannah Blankenship, who was 7 of 10 at the free throw line.
The Warriors made sure they had a comfortable lead, going up 17-7 after one and 34-19 at the half.
From there Wyoming East rolled to victory.
River View, the three seed in Class AA Region 3, Section 2, who was scheduled to play No. 2 Bluefield in the section tournament Tuesday, Feb. 25, had only four scorers in the game but all reached double figures. Kristen Calhoun had 12, Trista Lester 11 and Madison Blankenship and Jenna Atwell with nine each.
Wyoming East was the top seed out of Section 1 and they were slated to play Independence in section tournament at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Wyoming East 60, River View 43
Wyoming East (14-5): Skylar Davidson 8 2-2 21, Hannah Blankenship 0 7-10 7, Sarah Saunders 1 0-0 2, Daisha Summers 8 3-4 19, Abby Russell 2 1-2 6, Kayley Bane 2 12 5, Marissa Hood 0 0-0 0, Toree Lawson 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21 14-20 60.
River View (14-7): Trista Lester 2 6-6 11, Kristen Calhoun 5 2-4 12, Madison Blankenship 3 1-2 10, Sheridan Calhoun 0 0-0 0, Chloe Mitchem 0 0-0 0, Demi Lester 0 0-0 0, Jenna Atwell 4 0-0 10. TOTALS: 14 9-12 43.
Score by quarters
Wyoming East: 17 17 10 16 — 60
River View: 7 12 12 12 — 43
Scoring
Three-point field goals: WE: 4 ((Davidson 3, Russell 1), RV: 6 (T. Lester 1, Blankenship 3, Atwell 2). Fouled out — None.
PikeView 51, Wyoming East 43
NEW RICHMOND — In a battle of two of the girls favorites in Region 3, PikeView pulled away and claimed a 51-43 victory.
The win gave the Panthers a 2-1 record in three meetings this season.
Wyoming East finished as the top seed overall in the region.
But, the two could eventually wind up in Charleston if they win their respective sectional tournaments, or they both lose and win on the road.
The game was close, tied at the half, but Mackenzie Shrewsbury, the team’s leading 3-point shooter (22 for the season), nailed a pair of 3s help the Panthers take a 31-28 lead.
Shrewsbury, scoreless in the first half, had five more in the fourth as the Panthers grabbed the victory.
Shrewsbury and Laken McKinney led the Panthers with 13 points. Hannah Perdue added eight points.
Skylar Davidson led the Lady Warriors with 13 points. Daisha Summers had 12 points and 12 and 12 rebounds and Abby Russell added 10.
PikeView 51, Wyoming East 43
PikeView (14-8)
Olivia Boggess 2 1-2 5, Hope Craft 1 4-4 6, Hannah Perdue 3 1-2 8, Anyah Brown 1 0-0 2, Shiloh Bailey 1 2-4 4, Laken McKinney 6 1-3 13, Mackenzie Shrewsbury 42-4 13. TOTALS: 18 11-19 51.
Wyoming East (13-5)
Skylar Davidson 5 3-5 13, Hannah Blankenship 0 0-0 0, Sarah Saunders 1 0-0 2, Daisha Summers 5 2-6 12, Abby Russell 4 0-0 10, Colleen Lookabill 0 0-0 0, Kayley Bane 1 4-8 6. TOTALS: 16 9-19 43.
PikeView 11 6 14 20 — 51
Wyoming East 10 7 11 15 — 43
Three-point field goals — PV: 4 (Perdue 1, Shrewsbury 3), WE: 2 (Russell 2). Fouled out — None