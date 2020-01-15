OAK HILL — Wyoming East stole one from Oak Hill Thursday in a key Class AA Region 3, Section 1 matchup at the Lilly Center.
But not in the generally accepted sense.
Wyoming East had 19 steals, many in the first half as the Warriors built an insurmountable 35-15 lead at the half en route to a 65-33 victory.
Wyoming East led 22-6 after the first quarter.
The Warriors have now run off three straight sectional wins — Westside, Independence and Oak Hill — after a three-game losing streak.
Skylar Davidson had a double-double with 14 points and 12 assists. It was her third straight double-double since returning from injury and she has 35 assists in the last three games.
Daisha Summers had 12 points on 6 of 9 shooting. Hannah Blankenship had three 3s and 11 points. She is now 14 of 19 from the 3-point line in the last three games.
Abby Russell had nine points and six steals.
The Warriors improved to 6-3 with the win.
Oak Hill had won four in a row, but had not played since Dec. 20, after a pair of games were postponed last week.
Samiah Lynch had 13 points for the Red Devils.
Wyoming East 65, Oak Hill 33
Wyoming East (6-3): Skylar Davidson 6 0-0 14, Hannah Blankenship 4 0-0 11, Sarah Saunders 2 1-2 5, Daisha Summers 6 0-0 12, Abby Russell 4 1-2 9, Nicole Carte 1 1-2 3, Colleen Lookabill 3 0-0 6, Kayley Bane 2 1-6 5, Laken Toler 0 0-0 0, Marissa Hood 0 0-0 0, Brianna Cook 0 0-0 0, Bria Smith 0 0-0 0, Torree Lawson 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 28 4-112 65
Oak Hill (5-3): Brooke Linkswiler 0 2-2 2, Cat Pennington 0 0-0 0, Samiah Lynch 4 5-8 13, Hannah White 0 0-0 0, Chelsea Pack 0 2-2 2, Kalila Hames 2 0-0 5, Bethany Rosiek 0 0-0 0, Shelby Gregory 0 0-0 0, Marcayla King 1 2-3. 4, Krista Shrewsberry 1 0-0 0, Savannah Holbrook 0 5-8 5. TOTALS: 8 16-23 33
Three-point field goals: WE: 5 (Davidson 2, Blankenship 3), OH: 1 (Hame 1) Fouled out — None
Wyoming East 91, Independence 18
NEW RICHMOND — Five players scored in double figures as Wyoming East rolled by Independence Monday.
The win was hardly in doubt as the Warriors raced out to a 32-3 lead after the first quarter and increased it to 51-7 at the half. No Warriors played more than 20 minutes in the contest.
Skylar Davidson had 17 point and 10 assists. It was her third straight points/assists double double since returning from injury and she has 35 during the win streak.
Hannah Blankenship, coming off a 6-for-6 shooting performance from the 3-point line against Westside, was 5 of 8 and had 15 points. Kayley Bane had 12 points, Abby Russell 11 and Daisha Summers 10.
Wyoming East 91, Independence 18
Independence (3-6): Bella Acord 0 0-0 0, Jenna Harvey 1 0-0 2, Alexis. Clark 2 0-0 6, Emily Suddreth 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Holley 1 1-4 4, Emily Snodgrass 0 0-0 0, Hailey Vance 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Mitchem 0 0-0 0, Devin Hopkins 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 7 1-4 18.
Wyoming East (5-3): kylar Davidson 7 0-0 17, Hannah Blankenship 5 0-0 15, Sarah Saunders 3 1-2 7, Daisha Summers 5 0-0 10, Nicole Carte 1 0-0 2, Abby Russell 4 0-0 11, Colleen Lookabill 2 2-2 6, Kayley Bane 4 3-3 12, Laken Toler 2 0-0 5, Marissa Hood 1 2-2 4 Brianna Cook 0 0-0 0, Bria Smith 0 0-0 0, Torree Lawson 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 35 8-9 91
Three-point field goals: I: 3 (Clark 2, Holley 1). WE: 13 (Davidson 3, Blankenship 5, Russell 3, Bane 1, Toler 1). Fouled out — None.