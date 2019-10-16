NEW RICHMOND — Wyoming East’s season has been a steep learning curve under first-year head coach Larry Thompson.
The Warriors, winners of five games to start the season, have gone through the proverbial maze of different scenarios they hadn’t encountered having won just four games in the past two seasons.
Class AA No. 5 Wyoming East hit turbulence for the first time with a 27-20 loss to No. 12 Shady Spring.
Haven Chapman rushed for 115 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns, and Isaiah Valentine rushed for a touchdown and caught a long touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Clark in the victory for the Shady Spring Tigers.
It was a signature win of sorts against a top-five football team, a similar victory having eluded the Tigers in a loss to Nicholas County earlier in the season.
“This was a huge win, against a good football team,” Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto said. “This win will bump us up (in the ratings), but it just was a win that we needed. That will keep our momentum going as we continue the rest of the season.”
It was fitting that, had the playoffs started this week, this would have been a first-round matchup. The game had the feel of the playoffs — a packed house with two teams battling back and forth.
Shady would not surrender the lead after Chapman’s 3-yard run gave the Tigers a 13-6 lead with 2:59 left.
In fact, the game seemingly turned early in the second quarter when Wyoming East attempted a fake punt. Punter Caden Lookabill took the snap and was cut down short before reaching the first down territory.
That gave the Tigers the opportunity to pounce. Isaiah Valentine, who had a big night on both sides of the ball, scored on a 6-yard run. A run for two by Jadon Hershberger made the score 21-6 at the 9:01 mark of the second quarter.
Wyoming East (5-1) had its chances and looked to be clawing back.
Caleb Bower, coming off three straight 200-yard rushing performances, was held in check by Shady’s stingy defense and would score and add the conversion run with 3:00 left in the half to make the halftime score 21-14.
Mistakes and untimely penalties haunted the Warriors in the second half.
Wyoming East looked poised to draw even on the first possession of the second half, with a long drive into Shady Spring territory.
The drive ate up 6:36 off the clock in the third, but ended in disaster. Quarterback Seth Ross rolled out to his right, eluded one defender but did not see another coming from behind. The defender was able to knock the ball loose and defensive back Caleb Whittaker fell on the ball to end that threat.
Ross and the Warriors did atone on their next possession, Ross finding tight end Mason Houck on a slant from 10 yards out to make the score 21-20 after a missed PAT.
Valentine again came up big on the next possession, getting behind the Wyoming East defense on a 65-yard touchdown hookup with quarterback Drew Clark. That gave Shady Spring a 27-20 lead.
There was no scoring in the fourth, but Wyoming East had opportunities. However penalties and a turnover late, an interception by Valentine, allowed the Tigers to hold off the Warriors.
“We beat ourselves up in the first half. We had some mistakes, penalties and turnovers that killed us,” Thompson said. “Shady Spring showed up to play and they played well. They capitalized on our mistakes. We had some chances and we didn’t capitalize on ours.”
Shady’s defense, as advertised, was tough against the run. The Tigers limited Wyoming East to 98 yards rushing in the game, an average of 3.8 yards per carry. Shady Spring (6-1) has now given up just 561 yards rushing this season, an average of 2.5 yards per attempt.
The Shady Spring defensive game plan was simple enough.
“Score and don’t let them score,” linebacker Isaac Harvey said, laughing. “They have a lot of offensive threats. Bower. Those receivers, too. We played pretty well. We had a couple mistakes we shouldn’t have made. We lost control a couple times. But I thought we did a pretty good job.”
“We did well against the run and we have,” Culicerto said. “We talked about and we felt if we can stop the run and they have to go to throwing we have athletes out there who can cover. We did a pretty good job of that, just one slip-up early.”
The Tigers took the opening kickoff and the lead with a run-heavy drive that was capped by a 1-yard run from Chapman.
Wyoming struck back immediately, when Ross hooked up with Bishop on a 67-yard touchdown pass on the Warriors first play from scrimmage.
Shady scored on their next two possession, which turned out to be huge.
“They came to play and we just couldn’t stop them in the first half,” said center Josh Reilley, who saw his first extended action of defense and had three tackles. “We did a better job in the second half. We were able to put a stop to (their drives) but we just couldn’t come out with enough offense.”
Ross completed 15 of 24 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 10 touchdown passes for the season, a new career high for the three-year starter. He now has 25 career touchdown tosses.
Bishop caught five passes for 117 yards.
Clay Lester had 19 tackles and Tanner Jenkins had 11 tackles, two sacks and two tackles for a loss.
Caden Lookabill had his third interception of the season.
With another lesson in the books, Thompson said his team must turn the page.
“Our backs are against the wall,” Thompson said. “We’re going to see what this team is made of. We’re going to see what type of character we have. We’ve got a tough one next week against (undefeated) Man down in Logan County.
“We have to show up and we have to play hard. Nothing changes for us. We’re still 5-1. We still have a winning record. They have a bad taste in their mouths now. I think they realized that you just can’t coast because good teams are going to take advantage and that is exactly what happened tonight.”
Shady Spring will be at Oak Hill Friday night.
Shady Spring 27, Wyoming East 20
Shady Spring 13 8 6 0 — 27
Wyoming East 6 8 6 0 — 20
First quarter
SS — Haven Chapman 1 run (kick blocked, 9:02
WE — Jake Bishop 67 pass from Seth Ross (run failed), 8:44
SS — Chapman 3 run (Erick Bevil kick), 2:59
Second quarter
SS — Isiah Valentine 6 run (Jadon Hershberger run), 9:01
WE — Caleb Bower 8 run (Bower run) 3:00
Third quarter
WE — Mason Hoock 10 pass from Ross (kick failed), 2:08
SS — Isaiah Valentine 65 pass from Clark (kick failed).
Fourth quarter
No scoring
Individual StatistcsR
RUSHING — SS: Drew Clark 13-4, Haven Chapman 24-115-2, Isaiah Valentine 9-41-1. WE: Caden Lookabill 1-4, Seth Ross 6-8, Caleb Bower 15-62-1, Alex Hall 6-22, Josh Cameron 1-2.
Passing — SS: Drew Clark 8-16-1-152-1, WE: Seth Ross 15-24-1-225-2. McQuade Canada 1-1-017-0.
Receiving — SS: Valentine 4-101-1, Jadon Hershberger 3-38, Isaac Harvey 1-23. WE: Canada 1-15, Lookabill 3-53, Brandon Simpson 1-10, Caleb Bower 2-(minus-3), Josh Cameron 1-20, Matt Houck 3-30-1, Jake Bishop 5-117-1.