MAN — An offensive tackle scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run. A wide receiver threw a touchdown pass.
It was one of those nights for Wyoming East.
At the end of the evening, it was not enough as Class AA No. 6 Man (7-0) scored a late touchdown on 15-yard pass on fourth-and-1 to knock off No. 10 Wyoming East 30-22 Friday night.
It was the 500th win in program history for Man and coach Harvey Arms’ 99th win.
The loss was the second in a row for Wyoming East (5-2) after a 5-0 start.
The offense struggled most of the night against the Hillbillies defense. Wyoming East, averaging over 225 yards rushing per game entering the game, finished with just 57 yards on the ground and averaged less than two yards per carry.
The Warriors passed for 134 yards, but 54 of that came on a touchdown pass from McQuade Canada to running back Caleb Bower.
Despite that, the Warriors battled and had the lead, 14-8, early in the third quarter and they stormed back to tie it at 22-22 on that pass from Canada to Bower.
The game was tied at the half, 8-8, the first time Man did not lead at the half this season, and the 14-8 deficit represented the first time Man trailed this season.
The second half did not start on a high note, when Man recovered a fumble on Wyoming East’s first play from scrimmage at the Warriors 35.
The Hillbillies couldn’t capitalize there, turning the ball over on downs.
On the Warriors next possession, they started using Bower effectively in the pass game and finally Alex Hall was able to score on a 5-yard run after quarterback Seth Ross had scrambled for a key first down. That gave Wyoming East a lead at the 7:02 mark of the third quarter.
It would be short-lived.
A 47-yard pass from Man quarterback Caleb Milton to Josh Moody and a 22-yard run from Zack Frye set up a seven-yard Moody run. His two-point conversion gave the Hillbillies the lead.
The roof temporarily fell in at that point when Man intercepted a Warriors pass on fourth-and-2, and that set up another touchdown run from Moody, a freshman.
The Hillbillies then recovered an onside kick, but the Warriors defense again turned Man over on downs.
That enabled coach Larry Thompson to reach into his bag of tricks, and it worked.
Bower took a handoff from Ross heading left and Bower reversed the ball back to Canada coming back to the right. Bower never stopped running down the sideline and was wide open and caught the perfect throw from Canada in stride for the touchdown. Hall added the conversion run with 6:18 remaining.
Again, Man answered.
They drove to the Warriors 14, and on fourth-and-1, Jeremiah Harless caught a pass from Milton over his shoulder, despite being well covered.
Wyoming East got the ball back with just over a minute left, but an interception ended the game.
Ross finished the game 9 of 13 passing for 73 yards and has now surpassed the 1,000-yard passing (1,026 yards) plateau for the second time in his career (threw for 1,269 as a sophomore).
Man keyed on Bower and slowed the junior, holding him to 34 yards rushing (he now has 987 yards). He did have success in the pass game, with four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, his 16th overall this season.
Defensively Clay Lester again led the Warriors with 16 tackles (Lester averaged 12.5 per game), Brandon Simpson had 12 and Tanner Jenkins 11. Dakota McBride had two sacks and now has seven for the season.
The Class AA No. 15 Warriors will host PikeView (1-6) Friday at the War Zone.
Man 30, Wyoming East 22
Score by quarters
Wyoming East 0 8 6 8 — 22
Man 0 8 14 8 — 30
First quarter
No scoring
Second quarter
M — Caleb Milton 1 run (Caleb Milton run), 7:51
WE — Tanner Jenkins 1 run (Jake Bishop pass from Ross), 1:53
Third quarter
WE — Alex Hall 5 run (pass failed), 7:02
M — Josh Moody 7 run (Moody run), 4:34
M — Josh Moody 5 run (run failed), 0:33
Fourth quarter
WE — Caleb Bower 54 pass pass from McQuade Canada (Hall run), 6:18
M — Jeremiah Harless 14 pass from Milton (Milton run), 2:02
Individual statistics
RUSHING — WE: Caden Lookabill 1-20, Seth Ross 6-(minus-14), Caleb Bower 16-32, Alex Hall 5-16-1, Tanner Jenkins 1-1-1.
PASSING — WE: McQuade Canada 1-1-0-54-1, Seth Ross 9-13-1-73-0.
RECEIVING — WE: McQuade Canada 1-8, Caden Lookabill 1-15, Caleb Bower 4-78-1, Mason Houck 1-7, Jake Bishop 3-19.