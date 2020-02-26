NEW RICHMOND — Safe to say that Lincoln coach Jordan Toth enjoyed his second trip to Wyoming County a little better than the first.
The Cougars hit a season-high 16 3-pointers and cruised to a 65-30 victory against the Warriors Saturday afternoon.
Lincoln, from central West Virginia, opened the season in a two-day tournament at Westside, beating Liberty 50-37 in its season opener, but losing to the Renegades 53-50.
“Obviously the outcome turned out a little bit better,” Toth said. “I thought the first trip was good for us early on. Westside is a really good team and we’ve got a lot of respect for both these teams down here. We like to play them, even though it’s a little bit far for us. A lot of respect. Proud of my kids, they came out and played hard and played well.”
Lincoln (14-7) started quick, its press causing early turnovers that led to baskets and a 14-1 lead.
Senior Jake Bishop, on Senior Day, helped the Warriors cut the deficit to 16-12 early in the second with eight straight points, including a 3 pointer. It was his third 3 in three games, after not hitting a 3 in the first 68 games of his career.
But that’s when Lincoln started raining 3s. Big man Payton Hawkins started it, followed by another from Zack Synder and a free throw by Hawkins made it 23-12.
Freshman Jacob Howard momentarily stopped the run with a basket for Wyoming East.
But the Cougars’ Westin Heldrith drilled 3 straight 3s right before the half to push the deficit to 18, 32-14.
Five of the Cougars’ six third-quarter baskets were 3s, three by Snyder.
That was really all the Cougars needed.
The Warriors have allowed an alarming amount of 3s, 47 in the last three games. Oak Hill had 17 Monday and Bluefield 14 Friday night.
“I don’t know why we continue to do that in our zone, but we do what we don’t teach in practice, what we go over in practice,” Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks said. “I don’t know if it’s where they are young and the speed of the game gets to them. We preach when you’re guarding the ball and they pass the ball away, don’t turn your back to your area and go to the ball. Just open up, see the ball and see your area and stay with your man. It seems like as soon as they’re one rotation away, we’re turning and going (to the ball) and it’s one pass and open shot.”
Several of the Cougars 3s were in half-court sets that featured good, crisp ball movement.
“We usually don’t shoot the ball that well, so it was good to see at this juncture of the season,” Toth said. “I thought a lot of them were good shots and that’s the main thing. We are taking the right shot and we are shooting the ball with confidence. It was good to see them going in today.”
Snyder (18) and Heldrith (12) combined for 10 3s and 30 points.
Bishop had 10 for the Warriors and Garrett Mitchell added nine.
Toth said he was impressed with the effort of the Warriors young team. At one point they had four freshmen on the floor.
“They always play hard, that’s one thing always about them that you respect, they always play hard no matter what the score,” Toth said. “We told our guys at the halftime when we had a nice little cushion there, that they were going to play hard. So I was glad our guys matched their intensity. They have a bright future. (Brooks) told me they were starting a couple freshmen and some younger kids. They have a bright future as long as they continue to trust the process here and continue to believe in what they are doing here.”
Along with Bishop, the Warriors also honored three other players — Anthony Martin, Randy Raye and Jared Sandy.
Brooks lauded all four players and rewarded the four with starts, though Bishop and Martin have started all 21 games this season.
Of Bishop, Brooks said, “He’s a great kid. We brought him up as a freshman so we’ve had him for four years now. He’s been a staple in this program. He’s been a hard worker. He’s been a good kid, not only on the floor and off the floor. Anything you ask of Jacob Bishop, he’ll do it. You don’t find many kids like Bishop or any kids better than Bishop. We’ll miss him.”
Bishop plans to go to the University of Charleston and play football. He will study business before going to law school.
On Martin, Brooks said, “He’s been with us for three years now. We watched him grow not only as a person, but as a basketball player. He didn’t play much organized ball growing up. His freshman year might have been his first year. He’s probably the class clown of the group. He plays quite a bit. It’s been fun having Ant around and we’ll miss him as well.”
Martin plans to attend Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, California, and major in mathematics and later become an actuary.
On Randy Raye, Brooks said, “We’ve had Randy Raye for three years now, too. He’s very quiet, very shy. He probably has the best moves out of anybody on the team on the offensive end, he’s just got to put the speed and strength with it to play at this level. He’s a solid offensive player as well and a good kid.”
Raye plans to go New River Career and Technical School and study auto mechanics.
On Jared Sandy, Brooks said, “This is his first year with us. He played on the freshman team and then started cross country and kind of fell in love with it and worked on it for the remainder of his high school career. He wanted to play basketball his senior year. He’s a quiet kid, too. But he’s smart, on and off the court. He leads our team prayer in the locker room. He has the highest GPA on the team, which is impressive. I always look at that as a feat, too.”
The sectional tournament will begin on Monday at the Armory in Beckley, after a play-in game between the four and five seeds at the four seeds home court Friday. Seeds will be released on Tuesday.
Lincoln 65, Wyoming East 30
Lincoln (14-7)
Sammy Bart 3 2-2 9, Johnny Lopez 1 0-0 2, Zack Snyder 6 0-0 18, Westin Heldrith 4 0-0 12, Jeremiah Carpenter 1 0-0 3, Brayden White 2 0-0 6, Ryan Leep 2 0-0 4, Kodi Shingleton 1 0-0 2, Dalton Darway 0 0-0 0, Levi Moore 1 0-0 3, Payton Hawkins 2 1-3 6. TOTALS: 23 3-5 65.
Wyoming East (6-15)
Chandler Johnson 2 2-5 6, Tucker Cook 0 0-0 0, Garrett Mitchell 3 0-0 9, Jake Bishop 4 1-2 10, Anthony Martin 0 1-2 1, Jacob Howard 2 0-0 4, Nate Parsons 0 0-0 0, Jared Sandy 0 0-2 0, Randy Raye 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 11 4-9 30.
Lincoln 16 16 17 16 — 65
Wyoming East 6 8 4 12 — 30
Three-point field goals — L: 16 (Bart 1, Snyder 6, Heldrith 4, Carpenter 1, White 2, Moore 1, Hawkins 1). WE: 4 (Mitchell 3, Bishop 1). Fouled out — None
Bliuefield 94, Wyoming East 44
NEW RICHMOND — The 3s kept falling at Wyoming East’s gym Friday. But not for the home team.
Class AA No. 3 Bluefield had 14 3-pointers in the game, by six different players, in a convincing 94-44 victory by Bluefield, fresh off a win earlier in the week of state No. 1 and previously undefeated Shady Spring.
Sean Martin led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds, his third straight double-double. Braeden Crews added 19, including five 3s, Caden Fuller had 12 and Tyrese Hairston 10.
Bluefield hit 14 of 27 3s in the game.
Jacob Howard had 12 points to lead the Warriors. He was the third freshman this season to have a double-figure game. Howard hit all six of his two-pointers in the game.
Bluefield 94, Wyoming East 44
Bluefield (19-3)
Tyrese Hairston 4 0-0 10, Ryker Brown 0 0-0 0, Caden Fuller 4 1-2 12, Jahiem House 4 0-0 8, Kaulin Parris 2 0-0 5, Braeden Crews 7 0-0 19, Levon McClarin 1 0-0 2, Jaylon Green 3 0-0 8, Jevon Flack 1 0-0 2, Buster Jordan 1 0-0 2, Sean Martin 9 5-8 21, Logan Hyder 1 0-0 3, Chance Johnson 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 37 6-13 94.
Wyoming East (6-14)
Chandler Cooper 2 3-4 8, Tucker Cook 3 0-0 8, Garrett Michell 2 0-0 4, Jacob Bishop 3 0-2 6, Anthony Martin 2 1-2 5, Jacob Howard 6 0-0 12, Nate Parsons 0 1-2 1, Kaden Norris 0 0-0 0, Jared Sandy 0 0-0 0, Jacob Ellison 0 0-0 0, Randy Raye 0 0-0 0, Tanner Cook 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18 5-10 44.
Bluefield 27 25 27 15 — 44
Wyoming East 12 9 12 11 — 94
Three-pointers — B: 14 (Hairston 2, Fuller 3, Parris 1, Crews 5, Green 2, Hyder 1), WE: 3 (Johnson 1, Cook 2). Fouled out — None.