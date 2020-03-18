One day after a stunning and sudden end to the 2019-20 college basketball season, the West Virginia University men’s basketball team is losing a player to the transfer portal.
Sophomore point guard Brandon Knapper — a former Gazette-Mail Kanawha Valley Player of the Year during a standout career at South Charleston High — has entered the NCAA transfer portal. A WVU athletic department source confirmed the move to HD Media on Friday evening.
Knapper’s intention to transfer was first reported by VerbalCommits.
After graduating from South Charleston, Knapper spent a season at Hargrave (Virginia) Military Academy before arriving in Morgantown, but injuries kept him off the court for his first year on campus at WVU. As a redshirt freshman in the 2018-19 season, the former Black Eagle appeared in all 32 games for the Mountaineers as he averaged 5 points per game in his first season of collegiate basketball.
Knapper played in 28 of WVU’s 31 games during the 2019-20 season as a redshirt sophomore, averaging 8.1 minutes per game but saw his scoring dip to 2.5 points per game while also averaging less than one assist per game.