West Virginia Oklahoma St Basketball

West Virginia guard Brandon Knapper surveys the court during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

 The Associated Press

One day after a stunning and sudden end to the 2019-20 college basketball season, the West Virginia University men’s basketball team is losing a player to the transfer portal.

Sophomore point guard Brandon Knapper — a former Gazette-Mail Kanawha Valley Player of the Year during a standout career at South Charleston High — has entered the NCAA transfer portal. A WVU athletic department source confirmed the move to HD Media on Friday evening.

Knapper’s intention to transfer was first reported by VerbalCommits.

After graduating from South Charleston, Knapper spent a season at Hargrave (Virginia) Military Academy before arriving in Morgantown, but injuries kept him off the court for his first year on campus at WVU. As a redshirt freshman in the 2018-19 season, the former Black Eagle appeared in all 32 games for the Mountaineers as he averaged 5 points per game in his first season of collegiate basketball.

Knapper played in 28 of WVU’s 31 games during the 2019-20 season as a redshirt sophomore, averaging 8.1 minutes per game but saw his scoring dip to 2.5 points per game while also averaging less than one assist per game.