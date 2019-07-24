BECKLEY - Woodrow Wilson exploded for 52 second-half points to overcome a four-point halftime deficit and win the Beckley Summer League championship.
In typical Beckley style, five players scored in double figures for the Flying Eagles.
Richard Law led the way with 17 points and K.J. Williams added 13 for Woodrow Wilson.
Madden McMillen had 11 and Aiden Ince and B.J. Mitchell had 10 points each.
Woodrow Wilson made its move in the third quarter, matching its total first half output with 23 points. Richard Law led the way with three of his team-high four 3s in the third quarter as the Flying Eagles took a 42-36 lead heading to the fourth.
Woodrow made 13 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to ice the game. McQuade Canada had a game-high 22 points to lead the Warriors.
Wyoming East took a four-point lead into the half with a 19-12 second-quarter advantage, led by Canada's eight points. He had five threes in the game, two in the fourth when he scored 11 of his points.
Wyoming East got 11 points from rising sophomore Tanner Whitten. Anthony Martin and Logan Miller had eight points each.
Woodrow Wilson 71, Wyoming East 60
Wyoming East: Tucker Cook 0 0-0 0, Garrett Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Logan Miller 4 0-0 8, Caden Lookabill 3 0-0 7, Brandon Simpson 0 2-2 2, Matt Caldwell 0 0-0 0, McQuade Canada 6 5-8 22, Tanner Whitten 3 3-4 11, Jacob Bishop 1 0-0 2, Anthony Martin 4 0-0 8. TOTALS 21 10-14 60
Woodrow Wilson: Aiden Ince 4 2-5 10, Richard Law 5 3-4 17, B.J. Mitchell 2 44 10, K.J James 3 7-8 13, Ben Gilliam 4 1-2 9, Madden McMillen 4 3-3 11, Landon Wolfe 0 0-0 0, DeWayne Richardson 0 1-4 1. TOTALS: 22 21-30 71.
Score by quarters
Wyoming East 4 19 13 24 - 60
Woodrow Wilson 7 12 23 29 - 71
Three-point field goals - WE: 8 (Lookabill 1, McQuade Canada 5, Whitten 2); WW: 6 (Long 4, B.J. Mitchell 2).