COEBURN, Va. — The eternal question has been answered.
At least for this year.
Which side is the best side? It’s Eastside. Virginia, that is.
Eastside, Virginia, took an early lead and led by 15 at the half and beat Westside 68-54 Saturday evening at Eastside.
Perhaps a little road weary, or experiencing the hangover of a buzzer beating loss the night before, Class AA No. 6. Westside was a late starter in the first meeting between the two schools. The Renegades bused to Virginia after their 72-70 loss to Hurricane the night before in Williamson.
After that tough loss, the Renegades started slow. One Spartan who did not start slow was Ethan Powers, who had four 3 pointers and 14 first-quarter points as Eastside took a 22-14 lead. Tommy Milam had eight points in the first quarter to help keep Westside in the game.
Eastside added to its lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Renegades 15-8 to lead comfortably by 15 at the break.
It was a lead that was just too much for the Renegades to overcome.
Westside didn’t help its cause by going 10 of 23 at the free throw line.
Milan led the way for Westside with 12 points and Evan Colucci added 11.
Powers finished the game with six 3s and a game-high 27 points. Garrett Whitehead added 11 points.
Jace Colucci, Tommy Milam and Evan Colucci all fouled out for the Renegades. The Spartans made 19 of 28 free throws.
Westside hosted Tug Valley on Tuesday and Friday is the second installment of the annual Wyoming County rivalry with Wyoming East. The game will be played at Wyoming East.
Westside beat the Warriors 62-57 in the first meeting this year at the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley.
Eastside, Va. 68, Westside 54
Westside (5-4): Jace Colucci 3 1-6 7, Daniel Reed 3 2-2 9, Ethan Blackburn 2 0-2 4, Evan Colucci 4 2-2 11, Tommy Milam 6 0-0 12, Wesley Browning 0 4-9 4, Mikey Newsome 0 1-2 1, Shandell Adkins 2 0-0 4, Noah Lusk 0 0-0 0, Logan Shumate 0 0-0 0, Ryan Anderson 0 0-0 0, Parker Rolfe 0 0-0 0, Blake Goode 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 20 10-23 54
Eastside, Va.: G. Whitehead 1 1-2 3, W. Stansbury 1 3-4 5, N. Raymond 1 0-0 2, Ethan Powers 6 9-9 27, G. Greer 0 1-2 1, C. Blevins 4 0-3 9, J. Mann 0 2-2 2, E. McCoy 4 0-0 8, Garrett Whitehead 3 3-6 11. TOTALS: 20 19-28 68
Westside: 14 8 18 14 — 54
Eastside, Va.: 22 15 15 16 — 68
Three-point field goals: W: 2 (Reed 1, E. Colucci 1), E: 9 (Powers 6, Blevins 1, G. Whitehead 2). Fouled out — W: J. Colucci, E. Colucci, Milam, E: Mann.
Hurricane 72, Westside 70
WILLAMSON — Class AA No. 6 Westside fell to Class AAA Hurricane on a buzzer-beater Friday night at the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Field House.
The game was close throughout and came down to the end when Westside missed five consecutive free throws down the stretch to give Hurricane the chance it needed to win the game.
Austin Womack had 21 points and Trig Browning added 20 for the Redskins. Ethan Blackburn had 22 to pace the Renegades, Daniel Reed had 13 and Jace Colucci 10 as Westside’s Big 3 combined for 45 points for Westside.
Hurricane 72, Westside 70
Hurricane (4-5): Trig Browning 8 0-0 20, Jerry James 3 1-2 7, Austin Womack 5 10-13 21, Jaxon Nicely 1 0-0 2, Preston DeWitt 0 0-0 0, Curtis Cooley 0 0-0 0, Ethan Spolarich 5 3-3 13, Brian Lindsay 3 2-3 9, Zion McCaley 0 0-0 0, Lucas Rippetoe 0 0-0 0, Austin Dearing 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25 16-21 72
Westside (5-3): Jace Colucci 4 1-4 10, Daniel Reed 3 7-8 13, Ethan Blackburn 9 2-8 22, Evan Colucci 3 0-0 7, Tommy Milam 3 0-1 6, Wesley Browning 3 3-4 9, Mikey Newsome 0 1-2 1, Shandell Adkins 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 26 14-27 70.
Hurricane: 15 13 20 24 — 72
Westside: 13 13 19 25 — 70
Three-pointers: H: 6 (Browning 4, Womack 1, Lindsay 1) WE: 4 (J. Colucci 1, Blackburn 2, E. Colucci 1) Fouled out — WE: J. Colucci, H: James, Womack, Spolarich.