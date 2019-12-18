CLEAR FORK — Westside’s Ethan Blackburn swore he called bank when he lifted an off-balance 3-pointer in the third quarter that banked in off the back board.
But did he?
Princeton’s coach had the answer in Westside’s 69-62 victory in the first game of the Westside Classic Friday at Westside. Lincoln beat Liberty 50-37 in the first game of the Classic.
“Yes he did call bank,” Princeton coach Robb Williams said. “My boys told me that. I couldn’t believe it. My point guard Peyton Brown said, ‘You know coach he called bank on that.’ Because I thought there was no way, but he sure did.”
Blackburn finished with 25 points to lead the Renegades and he had six 3 pointers.
“I don’t think that I made a 3 in warmups,” Blackburn said. “But Shawn (Jenkins, Westside’s head coach) always tells me that shooters shoot.”
That he did.
“Ethan just made some big shots to keep us around in the first quarter and he made some big shots throughout the game,” Jenkins said. “Daniel finally settled down and started finishing his spots and hit some pull ups.”
The game was tied early, at 9-9, but Princeton went on a spurt to lead by five in the first.
With Princeton up four, 21-17, Blackburn made a free throw at the end of the first quarter and a 3 to start the fourth to tie the game.
It was tied at 21, 23, 25 before Colucci tied it at 27 with a pair of free throws at the 3:55 mark of the second quarter. The Renegades would not trail again. After Princeton cut it to two, Wesley Browning hit a corner three ball to make it 34-29 at the half. A 7-0 run to start the third quarter made it 41-29 and a Blackburn 3 late in third made the score 52-38.
Not that there weren’t moments of trepidation.
A 7-0 run, mostly at the free throw line, cut the lead to five, with the Tigers closing it to three on two occasions.
The Renegades didn’t exactly set the world on fire at the line in the final 1:55, going 5 of 10, but it was enough to earn the win.
Other than Blackburn’s 25 points, Reed added 16 points and Tommy Milam and Jace Colucci had eight points each.
Peyton Brown had 23 points to lead Princeton. Ethan Parsons had 16.
So, did Blackburn call bank?
“I don’t know if he did or not — maybe he did, I don’t know — but sometimes when you are feeling it, sometimes shots go in for you and he was definitely feeling it tonight,” Jenkins said. He’s probably our best shooter and he stepped his game up. These kids want to prove something this year. They want to prove it’s time for them to step up and I liked what I saw tonight.”
Westside 69, Princeton 62
Princeton (1-1): Grant Cochran 1 5-6 7, Delathan Wilborn 1 0-1 2, Peyton Brown 7 6-8 23, Ethan Parsons 7 2-7 16, Brady Martin 1 0-0 2, Brayden Quesenberry 1 0-0 2, Donovan Hylton 0 0-0 0, C.J. Wilborn 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Wellman 2 1-2 5, Benjamin Boyles 1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 23 14-24 62
Westside (1-0): Jace Colucci 2 4-8 8, Daniel Reed 4 6-8 16, Ethan Blackburn 9 1-2 25, Evan Colucci 2 1-1 5, Tommy MIlam 4 0-0 8, Shandell Adkins 0 0-0 0, Wesley 1 0-0 3, Noah Lusk 0 0-0 0, Mikey Newsome 1 2-4 4, TOTALS 23 14-23 69
Princeton: 21 8 11 22 — 62
Westside: 18 16 18 17 — 69
Three-point field goal — P: 4 (Brown 3, Boyles 1), W: 9 (Browning 6, Reed 2, Browning)Fouled: none