CLEAR FORK — There are balanced offenses.
Then there was the balance of the James Monroe offense in its 54-6 victory over Westside Friday night at the Burial ground.
If you like passing, the Mavericks did that, throwing for 364 yards, 272 in the first half when Monroe Mohler completed 11 of 20 passing.
If you like rushing, the Mavericks did that as well, running for 327 yards, 204 in the second half, on 30 carries. Yep, James Monroe rushed for 10.8 yards per carry.
All told, the Mavericks had 691 yards of total offense of 56 offensive plays, an average of 12.3 yards per play.
The Mavericks led 20-6 after one quarter and made it 34-6 at the half.
The six points was really the lone highlight for the Renegades, when Jace Colucci returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown down the home side sideline.
While the Mavericks were passing and running nearly at will, the Renegades found any semblance of offense hard to muster, a week after scoring a season-high 36 against Midland Trail in a 48-36 loss.
Westside rushed for just 82 yards in the contest and passed for 93.
Blake Goode led the Westside running attack with 52 yards on the ground. Dalton Harris, who had a 12-yard run, was the only other rusher with double figure yardage.
Freshman quarterback Jaxon Cogar saw extended action for the second time this season, completing 8 of 20 passes for 85 yards.
Daniel Reed caught three passes for 55 yards.
Reed also had a good game on defense with six tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and a blocked kick.
Spencer Kenney had five tackles and an interception.
Westside’s losing streak has reached 16 straight games. The Renegades (0-7) will try to right the ship on Friday night when they host River View.