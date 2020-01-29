NEW RICHMOND — Hannah Toler admitted that she was nervous.
The Westside senior knew she was on the verge of scoring her career 1,000th point when the Lady Renegades visited county rival Wyoming East Thursday.
You could not tell that when she calmly drained a 3-pointer in the third quarter that put her over the 1,000-point mark. It was part of her 18-point night, which included scoring her team’s final 12 points on a night in which shots weren’t falling for either squad in Wyoming East’s 40-32 victory.
“I did (know how many points were needed) and I was really nervous about it,” Toler said. “But once I started hitting shots, I calmed down and did my game.”
It was an achievement she was happy about, but Toler placed the credit elsewhere.
“It means a lot because I’ve worked really hard,” Toler said of crossing over into the coveted 1,000-point plateau. “I can only owe it to my teammates, because they are the ones who got me there. I’m really happy about it, but I owe it to my teammates.”
In fact, when the game was stopped and the milestone was announced, she also clapped with the crowd. Except her applause was for those teammates who have been with her through the course of her 1,000-point career.
Westside coach Darren Thomas was happy for his senior.
“Hannah is a four-year starter, she started back in ’16-’17 when my oldest daughter Morgan (who now plays at Concord) was here and she was one of our big scorers,” Thomas said. “She was our second-leading scorer that year. And over the years she has just been so consistent. She’ll throw in 13-14 a game. She’s a good kid. She’s really been good to the program.”
After the game, Wyoming East presented Toler with the game ball.
Toler is averaging 12.2 points per game this season for the Lady Renegades.